Diwali 2021: Send these wishes to your friends and family

There is something different in the air today. A feeling of warmth, happiness, positivity and, of course, unity has taken over us. And why not? It’s that time of the year when people forget their grudges and tend to give their relationships and friendships a fresh start. After all, it’s Diwali.

Such is the spirit of the festival that people start preparing for it days in advance. Shopping, planning parties, giving houses a fresh look, and preparing the menu, is what a few days before Diwali looks like.

Here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes to send to your loved ones on the festive day.

Happy Diwali 2021. May your Diwali be filled with sweets, lights, unlimited happiness, and blessings.

May you achieve everything that your heart desires this Diwali.

Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

May this festival help you shine brighter in life. May this Diwali fill your life with a glow of happiness and sparkle of joy. Happy Diwali 2021.

We hope that the coming year brings you happiness and endless love.

Hope this festival brings peace and more meaning to your life.

May Diwali fill your life with success and blessings. Happy Deepavali!

May the light of diyas guide you to the path of happiness and prosperity.

Let each diya that you light this festival bring happiness, success and enlighten your soul.

I hope that Goddess Lakshmi blesses you and your family. May the coming year be truly special for you. Happy Deepavali!

On Diwali, let's pray to Goddess Lakshmi and hope that she removes all the darkness from our lives.

This festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the triumph of light over darkness. Happy Diwali

It's Diwali and people are celebrating everywhere. Let's add to the joy and happiness around. Wish you and your family a very Happy Deepavali

Also Read: Diwali 2021: 4 Super simple Rangoli ideas