Diwali gifts you can buy for your siblings to surprise them this festive season

Siblings have a love-hate relationship in a unique way, but when we talk about festivals in India, brothers and sisters come together to celebrate the festival of lights and bring in the festive cheer with much love and enthusiasm. Find out what gifts you can buy for your sibling this Diwali.

Diwali is a festival that brings everyone together to celebrate the holiday with much love, excitement and happiness in the air. It is that time of the year that brings you great joy to be surrounded by your loved ones and honour the love between you and your family. Even though you might despise being around your sibling all the time because you find their habits annoying, on this day, you want to pamper them with gifts and show the unconditional love to strengthen the bond between you two.

This Diwali, choose from these gifts for your sibling and surprise them with something unique and thoughtful to make their holidays special.

1. Polaroid camera

A perfect gift for your sibling who loves clicking pictures. This aesthetic camera will give you instant pictures. You can strike the best pose or give candids and make a Diwali collage of your festive memories.

2. Fitbit band

A Fitbit band to track the fitness of your sibling is an ideal gift choice after all the festive treats during the festival. Diwali is one festival where you are constantly binging on sweets and other festive treats. Fitbit band will motivate you to work out and shed all the calories gained.

3. Kindle

An ideal gift for book lovers, a kindle is the perfect choice to read all your favourite books on the go and indulge in light reading.

4. Pet

Pets are the perfect choice for a sibling as animals are bound to make them happy. Having a pet of your own is everyone’s dream and no better occasion than Diwali to gift a pet.

5. Plants

If you’re on a shoestring budget and getting someone a pet is too much of a task then you go for an easier option. Plants are an eco-friendly gift idea on Diwali for your sibling.

