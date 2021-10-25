Diwali special monetary games to become Richie Rich

Diwali is the festival to adorn the blessings of the Goddess of Wealth. On the other hand, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati played the monetary games of dice on the eve of Diwali. In addition, it was declared that whoever wins the game will receive immense wealth, goodwill, and prosperity throughout the year. Thus, Diwali is not only the season of sweets and handmade savoury but also the way to make wealth.

What are you waiting for? Grab these games now and become Richie Rich.

1. Poker

This game has received an immense amount of appreciation and love as it revolves around money, cards, and luck. Poker is indeed addictive. It comes with 200 chips, 2 card decks, gaming mat, chips holder and special blind chips. Have fun and fill in your pockets with a huge sum of money.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 899

2. Casino Style Drinking Game

What if you tweak the rules laid down by casino games? This Casino Style Drinking Game is all you need for Diwali. Create your kind of casino game by adding some interesting rules to bag money prizes and get drunk. Drinking games set includes a spinning roulette wheel, two balls, and 16 numbered glass shot glasses. Placing bets and spinning the wheel has never been so much fun!

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 709

3. Poker Cards

Diwali parties are incomplete without pulling out the deck of cards on the table. It is the time to refresh and reminisce about card games that you played to win and test your luck. In Diwali, play a variety of games with the purchase of these poker cards. Let the fun begin with monetary games like teen patti, bridge, go fish, poker, euchre, hearts, holdem, pinochle, and baccarat.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 900

4. Monopoly Deluxe Edition

Want to construct luxury hotels, houses and other properties? Become Richie Rich in a jiffy with the purchase of this Monopoly board game. This Diwali, the clock might tick faster when you invest your time and energy in this addictive game. Bankrupt your opponents and let wealth be in your favour. Twist the game by replacing reel money with real ones!

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 969

5. The Game of Life

Spin the wheel to win a massive amount of money. The Game of Life can create wonders to you this Diwali. This adrenaline rushing game can help you to make instant money that you never imagined. Just replace the fake money with real ones and give some spice to the game of life.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 799

May luck and fortune be with you this Diwali! Play these exciting monetary games with your friends and families and create worth cherishing memories. This year, find greater joy in making money simply by pleasing the Goddess of Wealth. Don't waste time, go and spark off the Diwali celebrations effortlessly.

