Do you feel uncomfortable to say NO? Here’s why you should change this trait of yours

Often people agree to do everything even if they don’t want to. They do it to please people. They cannot say no to anything. But it’s the sign of possessing a negative personality. Read on to know more.

We all have that one person in our life who always likes to please everyone around. They are always conscious about their image because they don’t want anyone to think about them negatively. They always want to hear good opinions about them and so they are extremely sweet, smiling and humble towards other persons. Some time we might have reacted the same way as well to feel validated. But pleasing people, behaving intensely in a warm manner doesn’t define you as a genuine person.

It’s a toxic trait of yours to get positive remarks from people. Some other features of this specific nature are, you feel uncomfortable to say no, you apologise frequently and unnecessarily, you feel uncomfortable when someone is angry on you, you pretend to agree with everyone, etc. If you are doing all of these, then you should stop faking it.

Toxic Trait of Pleasing people: Why doesn’t it make you a nice human being and how it has negative impacts on you? Read below.

It’s not a quality

These people want to be validated rather than being happy from within. So, when you need others appreciation to boost your self-worth then it’s very unhealthy for you.

It has negative impact on you

People with a strong personality don’t encourage this kind of behaviour. When you start to fake your smile to get praised by people around you, then you are depending on others to feel motivated and happy. But other's opinions should barely matter for you. You need self-introspection to be happy not others false praise.

Stop putting on a facade

Start questioning yourself from where you have started to behave like this. It may be your suffocating work environment, toxic relationship or annoying parents. Try to reach to the root of the problem and resolve it. And most importantly, feel free to say NO when you don’t agree on something. You may find it is wrong, what others may feel is right. Be confident enough to put forth your opinion without thinking about others.

