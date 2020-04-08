Do you hate to hear your own voice? Science says it’s normal; Here's Why

You may have experienced this situation where you record your voice and expect it to turn out well. However, it sounds worse. People don’t like to listen to their own voice. Read to know why.

Do you hate to listen to your own voice? Well, it’s not abnormal and there’s nothing wrong with your voice as well. It is normal to cringe when you hear your own voice. In psychology, it has been termed as voice confrontation. When does this thing happen? It happens when you hear your voice in a recording or get to listen to your echo over the phone.

How does this happen?

When we are talking, our voice is reaching our ears by two processes, i.e. air conduction and bone conduction. The sound delivered by bone conduction is rich with low frequencies and the one through air conduction is free from those. But when we listen to our voice in a recording, it only reaches us through bone conduction. So, the low frequencies make the voice sound higher and different.

What do psychologists say?

According to psychologists, we cringe because of hearing our high-pitched voice, since it doesn’t meet our expectations. Our voice plays a major role in forming our identity. So, we may afraid to recognise our true-self.

What does the survey say?

Some participants were asked to rate some voice samples, they unconsciously rated their own voice. They could do it because their voice was mixed with the other ones in the survey.

It reveals our personality

When you hear your own voice, it reveals other aspects of your personality which you can only perceive at that moment. They describe your anxiety level, sadness, anger, etc. This is so because we expect to hear our voice in a particular way and it turns out be totally different. So, this makes us upset with our own voice.

It has been said that when we hear our recorded voice, we start judging it as we do with other’s voice and tend to think that others won't like our voice.

