Do you have toxic parents? Look out for these 4 telltale signs

All of us meet different kinds of people in our lives. Some of them leave a lasting impression on us, maybe because they’ve been unusually kind or have given us love and warmth. But some we remember because they haven’t made our lives any easier. They have pulled us down at every step and have made fun of our limitations.

It can be quite sad if such people happen to be your parents. All of us want our parents to nurture us, guide us, and be our strength. But what if you have toxic parents? If you have parents who are toxic and who make you feel less about yourself, then look out for these 4 signs.

They are self-centered

It is every parents’ duty to take care of their child’s interests and needs. If you have a toxic parent, they will put their needs above yours and will be too busy, narcissistic, and self-absorbed to pay attention to you.

They control you

Sure, parents do have a say in our life decisions but what if they tend to cross the line? Toxic parents can be a little too controlling and can manipulate their children to no extent. They might not let you make your own decisions and might influence you throughout your life.

They never apologize

Parents are human beings too. They can, at times, cross the line or be a little too strict with you. They might sometimes say extremely hurtful things to you which they did not intend to. At such times, if your parents don't apologize to you and feel that they have done nothing wrong, then they probably are toxic.

They make you feel less about yourself

Parents are ideally supposed to put you on a pedestal or if not this, then at least make sure that you become a confident, secure, and self-assured human being. But if you have toxic parents, it is likely that they have never praised you and have never made you feel good about yourself. They have always made fun of the things that you can’t do and have highlighted your mistakes.

