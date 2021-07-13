Do you live and breathe coffee? We have 10 Products for all the coffee lovers

Is it difficult for you to get through your day without a cup of coffee? Is iced coffee your go-to beverage? If yes, then you are at the right place. As a fellow coffee lover, I can positively confirm that coffee is an absolute necessity for me. It helps me get through my work from home and the aroma itself is enough to refresh and energise me. Coffee is not just a drink but a way of living and once you get used to the coffee lifestyle, there is no going back. Hence, in order to make your lives a hundred times more joyful and refreshing, we have 10 coffee-related products that you would want to add to your cart right away!

Latte Bath Kit

Now you can have the most refreshing bathing experience with these coffee-scented products. This latte bath kit consists of a coffee bean shaped bathing bar and along with the choco body butter can help you get the cleansing and moisturisation you expect from every bath. The kit is infused with pure arabica coffee which is a source of Caffeine that is rich in antioxidants and helps to tone the skin. The coffee bar has a pH value of 5.5 which is close to skin's natural pH making it perfect for all skin-types while the body butter heals dry skin and reduces stretch marks.

Price: Rs.759

Buy Now

Sleepy Owl Cold Brew Caramel Bags

Now enjoy a refreshing cup of coffee anytime you want with these cold brew coffee bags. This single use cold brew filter bags are as easy as it can get. You simply have to put the coffee grounds into this filter, brew with cool water and steep in the fridge overnight. The next day you will get a concentrate that can be served on ice right away or stored for up to two weeks.

Price: Rs.270

Buy Now

Coffee and Chocolate Sticks

These yummy coffee and chocolate sticks will take you back to your childhood and remind you of a much simpler time while also giving you an adult kick of coffee. These wafer sticks are filled with choco-coffee cream inside and are created from dark, rich coffee flavour and sinful chocolate. These crunchy, creamy sticks are simply loaded with yumminess.

Price: Rs.455

Buy Now

Coffee Flavoured Lip Balm

These Irish coffee flavoured lip balm will keep your lips supple and moisturised while also giving you the refreshing coffee taste everytime you like your lips. Enriched with vitamin E, shea butter and jojoba oil, this lip balm will relieve dry, chapped lips and also protect the lips from sun damage.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

French Press Coffee Maker

Make yourself a hot or cold brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of your own kitchen with this coffee maker. Fitted with a 4 part superior filtration system, it ensures little to no grinds in your brew. You can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso in 4 minutes with the help of water level markings on our glass carafe. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

Coffee Milk Frother

If you are a coffee-lover, then this will be a dream come true for you! This handheld milk frother will help you create a smooth, velvety microfoam for a café quality latte, cappuccino, macchiato, frappe, matcha tea and more at home. Now you can enjoy a delicious cup of your favourite beverage every morning that will taste and look just like the one in your favourite café.

Price: Rs.289

Buy Now

Coffee Sprinkles

Add an extra dash of flavour into your everyday coffee and upgrade your inhouse coffee experience. These coffee sprinkles come in 5 flavours including vanilla, hazelnut, chocolate, toffee nut and autumn spice. You simply have to sprinkle these on your instant coffee, cappuccino, latte or cold coffee and you can indulge in a soothing cafe-like experience at home.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

Hazelnut Syrup

Are you craving a hazelnut frappe from your favourite cafe? Now you do not need to spend a fortune on these drinks since you can literally make one yourself at home. Simply add this hazelnut syrup to your cold coffee and you can enjoy your favourite cafe beverage at home. You can add this syrup to literally any beverage you want and give it a tasty hazelnut flavour.

Price: Rs.312

Buy Now

Easy Pour Coffee Roasters

These assorted easy-pour coffee sachets are literally the easiest to make and pour! All you need to do is add water to the sachet after anchoring it to the cup so you can get a gourmet cup of coffee. You can have a great cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. They come in 4 different varieties, each distinct and amazing in its own way.

Price: Rs.400

Buy Now

Coffee Body Scrub

A coffee scrub for all you caffeine-lovers out there! If you are a coffee lover, make coffee a part of your skin care regime now! This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The coffee in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

Share your comment ×