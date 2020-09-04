Do your dreams have a deeper meaning? Find out

Dreaming while sleeping is very common and these dreams might be the reflection of our mind. It is often said that certain specific dreams have a deeper meaning in real life. What are they? Find below.

Do you dream in your sleep? Well, everybody does and it is natural. But do dreams have a deeper meaning? According to psychologists, some of the dreams have a specific meaning. And they are connected to our mind. Our dreams are just the reflection of what’s happening on our mind.

Earlier, studies said that we can remember the dreams that we have seen in our REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. But people can also recollect their dreams they have seen in NREM sleep (Non-rapid eye movement). So, here’s what your dreams mean.

Meaning of our dreams:

Dreams of falling

Dreams about falling are very common amongst us. It’s the symbol of fear in real life. If something is not right or messed up in your life, then you will dream about falling.

Dreams about being chased

When you dream about being chased by a known or unknown person, it means you’re avoiding something in your real life. It is an indication of your desire to escape from your own fears.

Dreams about losing teeth

This dream may have many different types of meaning. It may symbolise your worry about your appearance and attractiveness. It may also mean that you’re concerned about your ability in real life. When you are embarrassed to say something weird, then you may dream about losing your teeth.

Dreams about death

This is another common dream that people claim to have dreamt of. You may dream about the death of your loved one or yourself. This shows your anxiety about change or fear of the unknown.

Dreams about taking a test

Dreams of this nature are also quite common. This reveals our fear of failure.

Dreams about infidelity

When you dream about your partner cheating on you, it symbolises your fear of infidelity. However, there are certain contradictory interpretations of this dream. According to some, this may indicate the issues related to trust, loyalty, communication in a relationship.

