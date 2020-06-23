Does your dog eat grass? HERE’s everything you should know about their Pica behaviour

Eating grass is a very common problem amongst dogs and there are several reasons for this behaviour. You should first need to find out that reason and then handle it accordingly. Read on to know more.

Does your dog eat grass? It’s not just your dog. according to veterinarians, it’s quite a common dog behaviour. It’s known as pica and this happens when your dog has some kind of nutritional deficiency. It might also be a sign of boredom for them. Even some doctors say that some dogs also even eat plants sometimes. Another survey suggests that some plant-eating dogs consider grass as a commonly eaten plant.

This what you have to know about a dog's grass-eating habit.

Why dogs eat grass?

There can be numerous reasons for this. Some dog owners have reported having seen their dogs eating grass when they are about to vomit. But according to others, they are not that smart to treat their upset stomach by themselves by eating grass. But evidence suggests that most of the time, dogs have been seen having grass when they are not well.

Other reports say, that dogs eat grass to improve certain health issues like improving digestion, treating intestinal worms, having important nutrition like fibre. But in some other cases, dogs that have eaten grass have also vomited. So, some dog owners have put their dogs on a high-fibre diet and then they stopped having grass.

What to do for this?

Well, this depends on the reason for which your dog is eating grass. You have to understand why is he doing do. If he has got bored then you have to provide them with proper mental stimulation. Make them practise exercises regularly and play with them. You can also give them tasks with different activities to keep them engaged.

If it is nutritional deficiency, then put them on a healthy diet plan, especially a fibre-rich diet. You can also consult your vet for this. One thing is very important to keep in mind is that plants often have some kinds of pesticides and germs which are extremely harmful to your furry friend. So, beware!

