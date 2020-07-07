  1. Home
Does your dog poop in the house frequently? THESE are the possible reasons for it

When dogs start to poop in the house, you might have to worry about it because it’s not usual. There are various reasons for it. So, find out why your furry friend is pooping in the house.
652 reads Mumbai
Dogs can often poop in the house, but it is unusual when they do it frequently. If this is happening with your dog also, then he may need help. There are various reasons behind why dogs poop in the house. One of the most common reasons is adopting an adult well-trained dog. Initially, they go through stress and cannot understand the new schedule and as a result, they poop in the house. And also, they don’t know how to convey to their new parent about it.

These things can be rectified with time and training. But other than that, if your dog is pooping in the house regularly, then there are certain serious issues behind it. There may be some medical problems as well.

Medical conditions for pooping in the house

When dogs poop in the house frequently, then he may have symptoms of gastroenteritis and his stomach and intestines are inflamed. There are certain causes for it and they are as follows:

Parasites like giardia, hookworms.

Food intolerance or allergy.

Bacteria.

Inflammatory bowel disease.

Bowel cancer.

Ageing

Ageing is another a common reason for this issue:

1-  He cannot hold it for a long time to go to the bathroom because he is ageing and his muscles are not working like before.

2-  During their ageing process, they may have canine cognitive dysfunction for which they tend to forget things. It’s like Alzheimer’s Disease in human, and hence, they forget to go to the bathroom.

3-  He has some other health issues like canine degenerative myelopathy which causes severe weakness.

4-  The squatting position is painful for him due to arthritis and that’s why he doesn’t want to poop like that.

Separation anxiety

When you leave the house, your dog may suffer from separation anxiety and shows certain signs of being paranoid. Chances are high that he or she will poop at any time in the house. So, hence, you need to talk to your vet regarding this issue so that he won’t experience anxiety when you will leave the house next time.

Loud noises

Loud noises make dogs very scared, and hence, they poop at that moment out of fear. So, create a safe and happy space for them where noises can be reduced.

And when frequent noises come, try to distract them with different fun activities so that they don’t get scared easily.

But if this thing continues for a long time, talk to your vet immediately about this issue.

Credits :webmd, getty images

