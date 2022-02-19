Dog Essentials List: Products for your pets that’ll make your furry friend more active and lively at home

Dogs are man’s best friends. They are loyal, cuddly and everything lovable. If you own a pet dog, you too will vouch for the fact that dogs make the earth a better place to live in. As they care for you way more than you can even think, reciprocate their love and care with these health care and fun products from our dog essentials list. These pet products online have ample positive reviews and are also well recommended by Amazon shoppers.

1. Dog Essentials - Tear Stain Remover

Pets suffer from unsightly tear stains. They're typically more visible on dogs who have white or lightly-coloured fur. This sulphate free formulation is made using natural ingredients that are mild and combine to effectively remove the particles that cause stains around the eyes.

Price: Rs 422

2. Dog Essentials - Wet wipes for pets

Does your furry friend hate bathing? Use these wipes to clean your doggy and remove odour. These heavy-duty Wipes will leave behind a sweet fruity scent that you and your pup will enjoy all day long. These gentle yet effective wipes are suitable for all dogs and puppies regardless of their size or age.

Price: Rs 229

3. Dog Essentials - Dog ear cleaner

Just like our climate change and bad weather causes earaches and infections to us, dogs do go through similar conditions. Accumulation of earwax also causes pain to their head. This is why you need to check their state of being and get this ear drops to treat infections, inflammation, redness, itchiness and head shaking caused by unwanted foreign pollutants or insects.

Price: Rs 299

4. Dog Essentials - Grooming kit

This box fulfils all the grooming requirements of your pup as it contains a waterless shampoo, live-in conditioner, paw butter and more that make sure your pet’s hair looks silky and smooth. This 8 in 1 grooming kit is the perfect solution to cater to your pets every daily healthy grooming.

Price: Rs 1605

5. Dog Essentials - Calcium bones

While our busy lifestyle refrains us from focusing keenly on the oral hygiene of our pets, with the help of these bones we can get those issues sorted. When chewed, the calcium deposits in the bones assist in rubbing off the tartar and plaque formation from the teeth and gums of the dog facilitating the incoming of fresh breath.

Price: Rs 414

6. Dog Essentials - Dehydrated chicken liver & bone meal powder

Is your puppy becoming less active or having an eating disorder? Probably there is something wrong with what you are feeding them. The ingredients present in this mix contributes to the holistic growth and maintenance of muscle mass and help make them more lively and energetic.

Price: Rs 494

7. Dog Essentials - Dog shampoo

Infused with a blend of neem, arnica and shikakai, this natural formula will get rid of dandruff and cleans, soothes, softens, and conditions your dog's dry skin and fur. It’s specifically designed to deodorise, relieve itchy skin, and leave your dog smelling amazing.

Price: Rs 236

