Dog Raincoats: Here's everything you need to know

Are you thinking to buy a raincoat for your dog? You need to do some research for it. Hence, we have provided information about different types of raincoats for your dog.
724 reads Mumbai
Dog Raincoats: Here's everything you need to know
During monsoon season, it’s really hard to have a walk with your pet dog because you cannot protect it with your umbrella or raincoat. They will get soaked. As a result, your furniture and floor will also get covered with mud.

So, you do need a separate raincoat for your dog that will save him from the rain. But what kind of raincoat does he need? Well, that is completely dependent on the breed and its personality. So, here are certain types of raincoats that are best for your dog.

Raincoats for dogs:

Dog rain poncho

Dog rain ponchos are great if you have more than one pet dog in your home because this fits pets of different sizes. So, this one-piece will save your little friends.

Raincoat

A proper raincoat is mainly for big dogs. Generally, they have back pocket to keep something in it.

Transparent raincoat

If you are conscious about your dog’s look and want a stylish raincoat, then the transparent one is for you. This will show your dog’s sleek coat.

Waterproof dog shoes

During the rainy season, roads also get dirty with mud. So, you need to take care of the little paws of your furry friend. That’s why you need waterproof dog shoes.

Dog boots

You can also opt for dog boots for providing extra protection to your dog during the rain.

Lightweight dog raincoat

This is perfect for big dogs. Since they are lightweight, your dog will feel comfortable wearing it.

Things to remember before buying a dog’s raincoat:

Make sure they are good for heavy rain.

Their material quality needs to be fine.

If you live in a place where there is cold weather then make sure the raincoat suits that atmosphere.

Credits :housebeautiful, businessinsider, youtube, getty images

