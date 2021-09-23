Draw inspiration from THESE film dialogues to work hard and push yourself

Do you feel like you lack motivation? Is there something that is stopping you from being the best version of yourself? Then it is time for you to bring about a change! Unproductivity can be a result of different things such as lethargy, demotivation or the feeling of a lack of purpose. It can make you feel worthless and prevent you from achieving your goals.

What you need during such times is the motivation to do your best at every given task. So we have for you a list of some famous film dialogues that will surely compel you to get up and get going.

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” – Steve Jobs, Jobs

“It’s not about the paycheck; it’s about respect, it’s about looking in the mirror and knowing that you’ve done something valuable with your day.” – Dave Kovic, Dave

“My mind rebels at stagnation! Give me problems, give me work!” – Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes

“If I hadn’t been very rich, I might have been a really great man.” – Charles Foster Kane, Citizen Kane

“I have to believe that when things are bad, I can change them.” – Jim Braddock, The Cinderella Man

“While there’s life, there is hope.” – Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything

“We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe.” – T’Challa, Black Panther

Also Read: Quotes to read to feel joyful and upbeat