Dreamy first date ideas to make your Pisces partner feel extra special

Highly emotional and quite sensitive, the people born under the star sign Pisces have birthdays between February 19 and March 20. These individuals are wistful humans who believe in a Utopian society and crave a dreamy romance. Though their head may be in the clouds, their feet are firmly planted on the ground, as they never act impulsively. So, if you’re hoping to charm such a Piscean, then use this guide to plan the perfect first date based on their zodiac characteristics.

Go for a pottery class

Pisces may be a water sign, but this fish loves earthy things that humble you. Making pots on the wheel is as rustic as it gets, so get your hands dirty and take a pottery workshop with them. It is a great way to make a memorable date rather than the plain old movie and dinner. As you can keep the bowls or vase you make in this shop, your curios will be a permanent reminder of your very first date with them.

Take a food art workshop together

While most of the signs are self-confessed foodies, a Pisces may not be one. However, they love to see the beauty in all things and create their own version of reality that is extra special. Indulge this nature of theirs by letting them shape food into art by recreating the way it is plated. You would enjoy a food art class with them immensely as it will bring out their jovial nature.

Go visit a planetarium

Star gazing is a cherished hobby that many Pisceans enjoy. So, if you happen to have a planetarium in your city, then plan a great first date here for some celestial love. A Pisces will never forget this dreamy date and will cherish the time spent with you as a result of your thoughtfully planned outing.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

