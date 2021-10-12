Durga Puja 2021: Fascinating facts about this festival

Durga Puja is a festival that is celebrated with huge fervour all over the country. It is a festival where Goddess Durga is worshipped by her devotees. This festival is mainly celebrated by Bengalis. Durga Puja coincides with Navratri. This year the festival will be celebrated from October 11 to October 15. During these days people visit Durga Puja pandals to get the blessings of Goddess Durga.

The atmosphere is festive and colourful and it is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. Have a look at some interesting facts about Durga Puja.

An important part of the Durga Puja celebrations is the Dhunuchi dance. This dance involves holding a Dhunuchi in their hands. This is filled with coconut husks and Dhuno which produces smoke.

It is believed that the oldest celebration of Durga Puja took place in Kolkata about 300 years ago.

The idol of Goddess Durga involves her stabbing Mahishasura while riding the lion. On the left is Goddess Saraswati with Karthika and on the right is Goddess Lakshmi with Ganesha. The whole structure or frame is called a Chala.

On the eighth day of the celebrations, people come together to offer flowers to Goddess Durga as they consider her as their mother. This is known as Ashtami Pushpanjali.

On the last day of the Durga Puja celebrations, married women visit puja pandals and play Holi with Sindoor. This ritual is known as Sindoor Khela and marks the last day of the celebrations.

