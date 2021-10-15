Dussehra 2021: 3 Negative emotions that you should burn this with Ravana this festival

Seeing the 10-headed demon king of Lanka ablaze on the eve of Dussehra gives oneself a sense of reaffirmation that it is always the truth that tastes victory at the end of every battle. No matter how long the evil-minded want to rule, it is always the righteous that emerges as the winner by beating all the odds.

While Dussehra is all about killing negativity, and letting the positivity shine bright like a sun, it is important that along with Ravan dahan, we all put the negativity inside us on fire.

Here are 3 monsters living inside us that we should burn this Dussehra along with Ravana.

Jealousy: How did he get a car before me? He got his promotion; he didn’t deserve it. He is getting married; the relationship shouldn’t last long. Every once in a while, most of us have these feelings. This is nothing but jealousy. Being envious of others' success or happiness is nothing, but a proof of the sad life that we are living. If you are looking for light in your life, it is only when you will set ablaze this silent killer that you can get one.

Sadistic pleasures: How many of us feel happy after seeing people suffer? Does this sound ridiculous to you? It should be, but the fact of the matter is that there are people who are sadistic. It is not their success that makes them happy, but other people’s suffering. While this can be a difficult characteristic to let go of, this festival let's take a resolution to become empathetic, and throw the negativity on fire.

Violence: The easiest and the simplest way to react to situations is to turn to violence. While some may see it as a validation for power, it is, at the most, just a cowardly act. It is your words that should have the power in them to change hearts, and win people over. Because remember what Gandhiji said, ‘An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind’. So, this Dussehra take an oath to not resort to violence.

