Dussehra 2021: Interesting facts about Ramayana

Dussehra is a festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour all over India. This festival marks the victory of good over evil as this is the day when Ravana lost the battle against Lord Rama. This year Dussehra will be celebrated on 15th October. This festival is celebrated immediately after Navratri and 20 days prior to Diwali.

This festival is also known as Vijaya Dashami. So on this day, have a look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about Ramayana.

It is a well-known fact that in Ramayana, Rama Lakshmana and Sita went to the forest for 14 years of exile. But not many know the name of the forest. The name of that forest was Dandakaranya. This forest is believed to be located in parts of present-day Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

It is believed that Ravana was a devotee of Lord Shiva and he sacrificed his head to impress the Lord. As a result, Lord Shiva gave him 10 heads as this happened 10 times.

Lord Rama is considered to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, while Laxman is considered to be an avatar of Sheshnaag.

In the swayamvara conducted for Sita‘s marriage, the bow that was used was known as “Pinak”.

The first letter that comes after 1000 verses of the Ramayana forms the Gayatri Mantra. This mantra consists of 24 letters and the Ramayana by Valmiki has 24,000 verses.

