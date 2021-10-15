Dussehra 2021: Send these quotes, wishes and messages to your loved ones

Dussehra is the day that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is the day that marks the victory of Lord Ram, Ravana. This year, Dussehra is being celebrated on October 15. On this day, people burn effigies of Ravana, Kumbh Karan and Meghnath to represent the end of evilness. This year the celebrations will be low key, due to the pandemic.

Here are some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with the near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

“Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends and goodness triumphs. Let's remember it always. Happy Dussehra!”

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi!

May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on Earth and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

“Burn all ego, hatred and anger within you along with the effigy of Ravana on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra!”

“Just as Lord Ram destroyed evil from the Earth, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind. Have a happy and prosperous Dussehra!”

