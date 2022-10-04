Dussehra 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to send your loved ones on this auspicious occasion

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated with much zeal and fervour across India and is one of the most joyful Hindu festivals. The day marks the victory of good over evil and fall right after the 9-day long festival Navratri and 20 days before the festival of lights, Diwali. On this day, the king of Lanka, Ravana is assassinated by the king of Ayodhya, Lord Ram. Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day in the month of Ashwin and this year, this festival is observed on the 5th of October. On this auspicious occasion, effigies of Ravana, Kumbh Karan and Meghnath will be burnt to signify the demolition of the wicked. Don’t forget to wish your loved ones on this occasion; here we bring you a list of some quotes, messages and wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones to wish them the path of light and happiness on this auspicious occasion. 1. May the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones…. Warm wishes on Dussehra to you.

2. “Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends and goodness triumphs. Let's remember it always. Happy Dussehra!”

3. On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil, bravery, and courage. Happy Vijayadashami! 4. May Lord Rama shower you and your family with his blessings and may you always keep sharing love and happiness! Happy Vijaya Dashami to you all. 5. Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. 6. May this day grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness. Happy Dussehra!