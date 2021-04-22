Earth Day 2021: 4 Ways to celebrate this day and connect with nature

This year’s theme for Earth Day is “Restore Our Earth”. Celebrate this Earth Day by appreciating the beauty of nature and do your bit to protect and preserve the environment.

Celebrated on April 22 every year, Earth Day is observed to create awareness, be kind to the planet and protect the environment. This year’s theme for Earth Day is “Restore Our Earth”. With the increasing population, the environment does suffer and is overexploited for its resources.

This day is thus, the perfect day to express our gratitude towards the environment and take care of it. So celebrate this Earth Day in these 4 ways and do your bit to protect and safeguard the environment.

Switch to online invoices

We probably don’t even realise the extent of deforestation that occurs due to paper bills and documents. Save trees and prevent deforestation by saying no to paper bills and documents. It isn’t a tough thing to do. Switch to e-bills and online invoices to protect the environment and to save millions of trees from being cut.

Attend the virtual celebrations

There are many seminars, events and panel discussions that are being held online owing to the pandemic. Tune in to the virtual Earth Day celebrations to know more about the environment and ways to do your bit to protect and safeguard it.

Plant a tree

Planting a tree is an effective and easy way to celebrate Earth day and do your bit for the environment. You can plant one in your backyard to help clean the air and to embrace the calming and positive effects of greenery.

Spend time with nature

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than spending some time in the lap of nature? In the daily struggle and rush, we often forget to appreciate the beauty of nature and spend some time surrounded by it. So this Earth Day, spend some time in your backyard (don’t go to a park or a public place during a pandemic!) and simply listen to the chirping of the birds and the rustling of the leaves.

