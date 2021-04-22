Earth Day 2021: Environmental quotes, wishes and messages to share with your friends and family

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year. This year’s theme is “Restore Our Earth”. Celebrate this day by sending these Earth Day special quotes, messages and wishes to your near and dear ones.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about environmental protection and the need to protect and safeguard our environment. Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, and it marks the birth of the modern environmental movement.

The theme of this year is “Restore Our Earth”. This theme focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. Celebrate this Earth Day by sharing these inspiring quotes, wishes and messages with your loved ones.

Happy Earth day. May you enjoy nature and appreciate its beauty every day.

“Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” —John Muir

“A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children.” —John James Audubon

Planting trees is the best day of spreading love, prosperity and harmony. Let us all work together to take care of Mother Earth with lots of love. Wishing you Happy Earth Day!

“Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the Earth.” —Henry David Thoreau

“We need the tonic of wildness—to wade sometimes in marshes where the bittern and the meadow-hen lurk, and hear the booming of the snipe; to smell the whispering sedge where only some wilder and more solitary fowl builds her nest, and the mink crawls with its belly close to the ground.” —Henry David Thoreau

We must express our gratitude to Mother Earth by taking care of it, protecting it and making it a healthier and greener place to live. Wishing you and your family Happy Earth Day!

The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. Happy Earth Day wishes!

“Nature never hurries: atom by atom, little by little, she achieves her work. The lesson one learns from yachting or planting is the manners of Nature; patience with the delays of wind and sun, delays of the seasons, bad weather, excess or lack of water.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together … all things connect.” —Chief Seattle

“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.” —Mother Teresa

It is our responsibility to hand over Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together to make it a better place. Happy Earth Day!

Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way. Happy Earth Day.

Take good care of your Earth Earth Protect us We must Protect it too. Happy Earth Day!

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children Happy Earth Day!

Let us take a vow to protect mother earth by doing our parts. Every small effort counts. Happy Earth Day!

Create a greener world before it becomes a fantasy for our next generation. Happy Earth Day!

Let the trees grow freely as you do on this earth. Save the planet in whatever way you can. Happy Earth Day!

Don’t wait for others to save the earth, it starts right from you!

“Nothing is more beautiful than the loveliness of the woods before sunrise”. – George Washington Carver

“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make”. – Jane Goodall

