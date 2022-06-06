A comprehensive guide to Earth signs: Virgo, Capricorn and Taurus

Zodiac signs have a huge impact on shaping our personalities. There are 12 zodiac signs and they are divided into four elements namely air, water, earth, and fire. All these elements are different from each other and possess some unique traits and characteristics. In this article, we are going to know everything about Earth signs.

What are Earth signs in astrology?

To get a better understanding of the zodiac signs, we must know about the elements that rule them. The four elements of the zodiac work as a building block of our personality. Earth signs are known to be down-to-earth, disciplined, mannered, stable, curious, wise, and duty-oriented people.

People with this element like to stick to their routines and don't like a lot of changes happening too often around them.

Here are the top characteristics of earth signs in the zodiac:

1. Goal-oriented

People born under earth signs are often seen attaching themselves to a goal, and no matter what it takes, they are always ready to put in their best efforts to accomplish their goals. They also understand that it takes time and patience to achieve something, so they are not hesitant to be persistent to fulfill their dreams.

2. They are down-to-earth

Taurus, Virgos and Capricorns are known for their humble and down-to-earth nature. No matter how high they rise in their field, they have their feet on the ground always. Humility comes naturally to them and they are always friendly with others.

3. They have a practical approach to life

If there is one thing that is common among people with earth signs in the zodiac, it is their practical nature. They are highly realistic and do not like to waste time daydreaming. They are aware of their dreams and leave no stone unturned in achieving them. Their focus is on real-world problems and their solutions.

4. They are wary of change

One of the unique traits of an Earth sign is that they are stubborn and like doing things their way. Now, this personality trait can be both positive and negative for them, depending on the situation. Earth signs are known to be stubborn and they are adamant about what they want. However, it is not because they think of themselves as the most intelligent people in the universe, but because they have certain principles, virtues and values that they cannot compromise on.

For example, it can be really hard to convince a Virgo to break the queue in a market, if it is against their principle. Also, they are resistant to sudden changes and prefer to plan before implementing that change in their life.

5. They are creative

Earth signs are practical, but that doesn't mean they don't have a creative side. They possess high imagination skills and can make a great poet, writer, painter, musician, or an actor. They are a perfect blend of practicality and creativity.

6. They are sensible

People with earth signs on their chart are known to be friendly, calm, and sensible. They are good listeners and are usually non-judgemental. Also, they like to keep their opinions to themselves and tell them only when necessary. They never look at a problem from one perspective, but from all the perspectives, and then give a solution.

7. They are responsible

People with earth signs are duty-oriented and one can rely on them. Whatever job is given to them, taking care of a loved one, doing an assignment, completing an office project, they take their work seriously and perform their duties diligently. Because of this, they are considered the most dependable sign in all the zodiac.

8. They are wise

People with earth signs have a lot of wisdom that they never show off. They are wise enough to take tough yet correct decisions that bring lasting rewards to them.

9. They have a unique taste in everything

People might think that because people with earth signs in astrology are always thinking about achieving their goals, they might not have anything else in mind. But the truth may surprise you, being practical doesn't make them boring. Earth signs are known for their unique and great taste in fashion and art. They aren't materialistic by nature but also don't shy away from luxury. So don't be surprised if you find earth signs having impeccable taste in fashion. That being said, they're also mindful of their budget. They think of the future and what the long-term return on their investment will be.

10. They are honest

People with Earth signs are usually introverts/ambiverts, but they are immensely honest to their loved ones. They usually have a small circle of friends whom they cherish a lot and one can always depend on them.

It is said that we all have some positive as well as negative qualities inside us, it's up to us what qualities we want to embrace. The same goes for the elements of the zodiac signs. Below are some negative traits of Earth signs.

Negative traits of Earth signs:

1. They are structured and adamant

Earth signs are known for being perfectionists and for their adamant nature. But, sometimes, this can land them into trouble because life doesn't always move in a planned structured way. Their nature of being resistant to change and always following a routine can cause them stress sometimes.

2. They can be cold and calculative sometimes

Their need to be practical and follow a mundane routine can make them behave like a cold and calculative person sometimes. People with earth signs in the zodiac often think about the future which can even turn them into a miser in a few situations.

3. They are hot-headed

Earth signs are usually calm and relaxed people, but they are also set in their ways, so if anyone tries to change something about them that they don't approve of, they can get angry.

4. They are critical

Because they want everything to be done their way and also with utmost perfection, this can cause them stress sometimes. Earth signs are overly critical of themselves and can stress themselves out if they are not ready to accomplish a task.

5. They are a bit harsh

People with zodiac signs - Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn can be a bit harsh on themselves and even others if they believe they are not taken seriously or they are not able to achieve their goals. Although they usually don't judge others, however, don't mess with them or else their words can eat you alive.

What are the needs of Earth signs?

Earth signs have the need to accomplish their goals, be productive, and successful, and do good deeds. They strive for perfection and do not enjoy being unproductive at any cost. They also like to have a balance between their personal and professional life and stay happy and cheerful always.

Astrological aspects of Earth signs:

There is always a gap between four zodiac signs between signs in the same element. For example, among the earth signs, Taurus is the second in the zodiac list, Virgo is sixth, and Capricorn is tenth.

Astrologers call this placement 'trine,' associated with good luck and harmony. The result is that the three earth signs tend to get along with one another, be it as family, lovers, friends, or simply co-workers.

Incidentally, earth signs also gel well with water signs, they being congenial elements. Though different, these signs seem to be a natural fit. After all, both earth and water are required to sustain life!

Zodiac signs are also classified based on whether they fall at the beginning of a season (cardinal signs), middle of a season (fixed signs), or end of a season (mutable signs). There is one earth sign for each modality: Taurus is a fixed sign, Virgo is a mutable sign, and Capricorn is a cardinal sign. Let's decipher each of these earth signs!

Taurus

People born between April 20 and May 20 fall under the umbrella of the Taurus sign. It is the second sign of the astrological year, after Aries. Taurus is represented by a bull, which says a lot about their strength, tenacity, and power. The symbol also resembles their slow and steady perseverance. Tauruses are generally calm and peaceful, but if provoked, their temper can be as fiery as a bull. Being a fixed sign, Tauruses are stubborn and resistant to change. Being a fixed sign also means that Tauruses value long-term commitments both in their professional and romantic pursuits.

Tauruses are ruled by Venus, a planet that governs love, beauty, and money. This explains their love for beautiful and sensual objects. They feed the epicurean in them by collecting great works of art, indulging in fine cuisine, and creating charming living spaces for themselves. They are pleased by comfort and luxury and are particularly good at exploring the material world. Below are some personality traits of a Taurus.

Positive traits of a Taurus:

1. Tauruses are highly intellectual people.

2. They are honest.

3. They value discipline a lot.

4. They strive for perfection

5. They are hardworking people who love accomplishing their goals.

6. They remain calm & composed in most situations.

7. They have a great sense of empathy towards others.

8. They are organized people and like sticking to their routines.

9. They are kind and warm-hearted.

10. They are loyal partners and dependable friends.

11. They have great taste in finer things in life.

12. They are consistent and do not shy away from hard work.

13. They are always ready to lend help to others.

14. They see a situation from all perspectives, thereby giving the best advice possible.

Negative traits of a Taurus:

1. They can be a bit jealous of those who are doing better than them in life.

2. They are stubborn by nature.

3. They can be over-possessive in a relationship.

4. They are hardworking, but on the other extreme, they can sometimes become procrastinators if they think their efforts are going to waste.

5. Looking for perfectionism always can disturb their mental peace.

Famous Taurus personalities

1. Actor Dwayne Johnson- Born on May 2, 1972

2. Founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg - Born on May 14, 1984

3. Actor George Clooney, born May 6, 1961

4. Singer Adele- Born on May 5, 1988

5. Singer Bono- Born on May 10, 1960

6. Actor Robert Pattinson- Born on May 13, 1986

7. Actor Emilio Estevez- Born on May 12, 1962

8. Actress Cate Blanchett- Born on May 14, 1969

9. Singer Janet Jackson- Born on May 16, 1966

10. Comedian Tina Fey- Born on May 18, 1970

Virgo

Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign in astrology, occurring between August 23 and September 22. Virgos fall into the mutable category of modality. Zodiac signs falling under this modality are known for flexibility, adaptability, and resourcefulness. They learn to adopt seasonal changes from their very birth.

Being a mutable sign, Virgos finds it easy to adapt to new circumstances and changing situations. Virgos are ruled by Mercury, a planet associated with communication and intellect. As such, it's not surprising that they use their intelligence rather than instinct to make decisions.

Positive traits of a Virgo:

1. Virgos are intelligent and always seek to expand their knowledge base.

2. They hold great patience and are calm most of the time.

3. They are faithful and reliable.

4. They have a sharp memory.

5. They have a great sense of humor.

6. They can solve any kind of problem.

7. They are highly creative and do excellent in the fields of art.

8. They are humble and affectionate.

9. They tend to see the best in everyone, which makes them want to help everyone.

10. They are flexible, and adaptable, and are not hesitant to change themselves for the better.

11. They have a good eye for attention to detail.

12. They make great leaders as they are warm-hearted and strong-headed people.

Negative traits of a Virgo:

1. They can be overly critical and demanding

2. They can be a bit judgmental at times.

3. They can be highly critical of other people.

4. They are picky when choosing friends and partners.

5. They can create a lot of ruckus over small errors.

6. They are excessively self-reliant and may find it difficult to ask for help.

7. They take time to open up to people and can be slow to commit to a relationship.

8. Chasing perfection too far can harm their physical and mental well-being.

9. They overthink a lot which can cause them a lot of stress.

10. They over worry a lot and can be bothered by little things that mean no harm to them.

Famous Virgo personalities

1. Actor Zendaya – Born on September 1, 1996

2. Prince Harry- Born on September 15, 1984

3. Singer Beyoncé- Born on September 4, 1981

4. Actor Salma Hayek – Born September 2, 1966

5. Singer and Dancer Michael Jackson – Born on August 29, 1958

6. Actor Blake Lively – Born on August 25, 1987

7. Actor Sydney Sweeney- Born on September 12, 1997

8. Singer Nick Jonas- Born on September 16, 1992

9. Actor Lili Reinhart-Born on September 13, 1996

10. Saint Mother Teresa- Born on August 26, 1910

Capricorn

Capricorn, the tenth zodiac sign, occurs between December 22 to January 19. They are disciplined, hardworking, and determined beings. Being an earth sign, they have a high internal sense of structure.

Born at the beginning of winter, Capricorns are naturally built to endure adversity. As cardinal signs, Capricorns are self-starters and do not hesitate to take charge. The symbol of Capricorn is a sea-goat, a mythological creature that is half sea horse and half goat. Their connection to both earth and water suggests that they can be practical as well as creative and spiritual at the same time.

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn- a planet associated with rules, responsibilities, and, most importantly, time. This translates into Capricorns being adept at time management.

Positive traits of a Capricorn:

1. Capricorns are determined, hardworking, and ambitious

2. They have a great sense of self-control.

3. They are organized and like to keep track of things and time.

4. They are loyal friends and partners.

5. They have the capability to endure adversity.

6. They have strong leadership qualities.

7. They are sensitive and intuitive.

8. They can be practical and spiritual at the same time.

9. They tend to see every situation from a higher perspective.

10. They are goal-oriented and hustle a lot to accomplish their goals.

Negative traits of a Capricorn:

1. They can put too much emphasis on material goals. This can make them greedy and jealous of others at times.

2. Their strong sense of responsibility can make them too serious at times.

3. They might find it difficult to come out of their comfort zone.

4. They can be stubborn at times

5. They can be overly critical of themselves and others.

6. Being practical may cause them to focus more on the negative things in life.

7. Overthinking can leave them melancholic and sometimes even depressed.

8. It is difficult to get to know a Capricorn as they don't open up easily.

9. They have a sharp sense of humor with a dash of sarcasm which can sometimes hurt others.

10. They may find it difficult to come out of their shell and ask for anyone's help.

Famous Capricorn personalities

1. Singer Elvis Presley- Born on January 8, 1935

2. Civil Rights Activist Martin Luther King Junior- Born on January 15, 1925

3. Writer Stan Lee – December 28, 1922

4. Alexander Hamilton- Born on January 11, 1755

5. Actor Rowan Atkinson – Born on January 6, 1955

6. Actor Jim Carrey- Born on January 17, 1962

7. Singer Louis Tomlinson- Born on December 24, 1991

8. Actor Timothee Chalamet- Born on December 27, 1995

9. Scientist Isaac Newton- Born on January 4, 1643

10. Boxer Muhammad Ali- Born on January 17, 1942

Earth Sign's Compatibility with Other Signs

Earth signs and water signs

Earth signs often find excellent compatibility with water signs. Water signs are sensitive which makes them an excellent match for strong-willed earth signs. This makes sense since water nourishes the earth.

Water signs help earth signs stay in touch with their softer side and make their rigid structure more malleable. On the other hand, earth signs can help water signs find a platform for their creative gifts. Like banks guiding the flowing river, earth signs can help water signs find a tangible goal. Hence, earth signs and water signs often make great partners.

Earth signs and fire signs

Earth and fire signs have contrasting natures, but together they can find a balance that works. Earth signs are known to follow their routine, but partnering with fire signs can bring an element of spontaneity to their lives and brighten up things for them. A bit of fire can go a long way to energize earth signs. They can bring passion and excitement to the stable lives of earth signs.

On the other hand, grounded and reliable earth signs can harness the fiery nature of fire signs. So, while fire signs push earth signs out of their comfort zone, earth signs add structure and a sense of responsibility to the lives of fire signs. The relationship can go well as long as both partners understand each other's needs.

Earth signs and air signs

Air signs come as a breath of fresh 'air' for earth signs. They bring with them new ideas, which can be pretty uplifting for earth signs. And as with fire signs, earth signs can help air signs find practical ways to turn their dreams into reality. However, air signs may find earth signs too rigid, and earth signs may not always approve of air signs' unreal lofty ideas. The partnership can work as long as they understand each other's roles. Since their way of thinking is very different, they must also be willing to compromise once in a while.

Earth signs and Earth signs

Earth and earth can form a power couple. Earth with Earth can bring out the best in each other by creating a perfect balance between sensual and sensible. However, they can easily fall into the trap of working for tomorrow and not living their life today. This can be avoided by making time for relaxation and sensual pleasures.

How can Earth signs find balance?

1. Have a consistent routine

By now, we know how much earth signs value structure. So, if you're one of them, it would do you good to have a consistent routine. So, whether it's your sleep schedule or workout regimen, plan your day and stick to it.

2. Be mindful of your weaknesses

As we've seen, earth signs can go to extremes if they exert themselves too much. They are more likely to get stuck in bad behaviors and patterns than other signs. Their chase for material pursuits can make them sad or obstructive if they don't get what they desire.

Hence, it's crucial for earth signs to understand their weaknesses and adjust accordingly. They should practice gratitude, and meditate to keep themselves happy. Also, taking pleasure in doing simple activities like reading, cooking, and walking can help you find balance in your life. It can also help you connect to the larger world and help you enjoy the smaller things in life.

3. Leave Room for Spontaneity

The problem with Earth signs is that they tend to take themselves too seriously. If it sounds like you, you should learn to break this pattern by adding spontaneity to your life. Trying new things and engaging in different activities can help mitigate the stagnation and monotony that comes with the slow-moving nature of the earth's energy.

Conclusion

Like all astrological signs, earth signs also have unique strengths and weaknesses. The key is to feed on the strengths and identify your weaknesses. As long as you don't let your negative traits overpower the positive ones, you can live a truly wholesome life.

