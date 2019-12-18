Earth, Water, Fire, Metal or Wood: Your dominant personality trait defined by the five natural elements

According to the Chinese legend, the entire universe is tied together by the five elements. Which of them describes you the best?

It is known now, that without all the five natural elements being in harmony with each other, there would be nothing but chaos. The ancient Chinese legend believes the same. It describes the world as being held together by the five natural elements - water, fire, metal, earth, and wood. They are all essential blocks for our society to be held together and continue functioning normally.

But as humans, we can have one or at the most two of the elements that are prominent within us while the others are passive. Each of these elements has a number of certain traits that make for a personality type and reveals details about your personality as well.

Which of the five elements do you come under? Read on to find out.

Earth

You are constantly seeking peace around yourself making you one of the best problem solvers out there. You are not only steady and reliable but you have a need for unity that makes you a great team leader. You know how to deal with emotions and don't tend to take other people's troubles lightly and are empathetic towards everybody.

Fire

You are driven by your passion and when you truly feel for something, there is nothing that stands in your way. You will go a long way to achieve success despite the unstable times. You take your failures personally and have a personality type that is extremely contagious and brings the whole room together when you are there.

Wood

You are somebody who constantly craves adventure and thinks the world is one that can never have enough places to explore. You are extremely competitive and aren't going to stop for small hurdles. You move forward without dwelling much on the past but instead focus on creating new memories for the future.

Water

You carry a huge weight on your shoulders from how smart and knowledgeable you are. You will go on to create some of the world's greatest masterpieces with almost no effort and have a very detailed opinion and are known to give excellent advice to others about what's best for them.

Metal

You have the same kind of stability that comes with metal. You need constant structure in your life, are even headed and are constantly aware of what you and other people should do in the future. It is very difficult to anger you considering you act well under pressure. You are the pillar that is constant when nobody else is there.

Credits :Pinkvilla

