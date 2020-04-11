Happy Easter 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status and Messages to send your family and friends

Easter, also known as Pascha and Resurrection Sunday, is one of the important Christian festivals. Check out our compilation of Easter wishes.

Happy Easter 2020 Wishes: Easter which is also known as Pascha and Ressurection Sunday will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. April 12. The day commemorates Lord Jesus Christ's rise from the dead. For the unversed, the festival is celebrated after a period of 40 days of fasting which is known as Lent. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday come before Easter. On this day, prayers are offered in the church, get-together are held, and celebratory meals and feasts are prepared to enjoy the festival with great grandeur.

However, this year, Easter celebrations will be different due to Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Easter which is one of the important festivals of Christians will be celebrated by them at home.If you’re not with your loved ones and want to send them Easter wishes, message sand quotes, then you are at the right place. We have compiled some Easter wish, messages, greetings, and SMS that you can send to your loved ones on this festival.

Easter 2020 Wishes Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status and Messages to send your family and friends:

1. May you feel the hope of new beginnings, love and happiness during this joyful Easter holiday.

2. My heartiest wishes on Easter. May you have the happiest and brightest Easter holiday filled with joy, love, peace and Easter eggs.

3. May the fruits of Lord manifest within you, and spread His love. Happy Easter to you!

4. Follow His path to get eternity, be His disciple and earn His blessings. Wishing you a very Happy Easter

5. Easter teaches us the meaning of faith and what it is to feel the Lord’s blessing in our lives.

6. Here’s to hoping this Easter holiday brings your family health, happiness, and lots of love.

7. May your Easter be blessed in His grace. May this season of joy and hope give you happiness. Happy Easter.

8. Easter is a day of renewal. Celebrate this holiday with peace and forgiveness. Happy Easter!

9. Have an eggcellent and bunny-tastic Easter! May all your fond desires come true.

10. Let us all rejoice, as the saviour of the world, Jesus Christ, has risen. Happy Easter 2020!

