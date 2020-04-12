Easter 2020: HERE’s everything you need to know about Easter Egg Hunt and its significance on this day

Easter Egg Hunt is a fun game tradition which is arranged on the Easter day for children. After the game, they are awarded exciting prizes to find out the Easter Eggs. Read on to know more about the hunt.

Easter 2020 is celebrated on April 12. Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. According to the New Testament, Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead on the third day after his burial followed by the crucifixion by the Romans. People celebrate this day with Easter Eggs or Paschal Eggs. They are decorated and then gifted on the occasion of Easter. With this Easter Egg tradition, people arrange an Easter Egg Hunt for children. Children try to find the Easter Eggs, which can be a real decorated boiled egg or a fake egg with lots of chocolates in it. This game is arranged by an entire community or family.

Significance of eggs on Easter

Eggs are mainly used to symbolize the resurrection and Jesus Christ. It represents the event. But Easter Egg Hunt is a fun game that is also celebrated among other communities other than Christians.

How is the Easter Egg Hunt played?

It can be played both outdoor and indoor. And the difficulty of this game depends on the age of the participants. Some other activities are also added to this hunt to make it more exciting. Some communities also arrange a grand Easter Egg Hunt where several people take part to celebrate the day. Nowadays, people add different types of coupons in the Easter Eggs instead of chocolates to make it more interesting for the children.

