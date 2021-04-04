Easter 2021: 7 Popular traditions around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus

Easter 2021 will be celebrated on April 4, Sunday. In this Christian festival, people all over the world follow their own traditions to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. So, here are some of the popular traditions around the world for Easter Sunday.

Easter is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday as well. Easter 2021 will be celebrated on April 4, Sunday and people generally pay a visit to churches on this day along with distributing chocolates to kids. But apart from that, each country has their own unique tradition to celebrate this Christian festival. These traditions are followed properly by everyone to make Easter special and memorable. So, here are some popular traditions of Easter around the world.

Bermuda

Bermudians start to celebrate this festival from Good Friday. They fly their homemade kites with bold geometric patterns and have codfish and traditional hot cross bund for the celebration. On Easter Sunday, they attend sunrise services which are held in different parts of the island.

Antigua, Guatemala

Throughout the Holy Week, people of Antigua cover all the streets with colourful carpets that depict different scenes like religion, Mayan traditions, nature, Guatemalan History, etc. The carpets are made of fruits, veggies, coloured sawdust, flowers, and sand.

Florence, Italy

People of Florence follow a 350-year-old tradition known as Scoppio del Carro or explosion of the cart. In this tradition, an ornate cart packed with firecrackers is led through the streets of the city in 15th-century colourful costumes.

Finland

Children of this region get dressed like witches and go begging for chocolate eggs in the streets. In the Western part of Finland, people arrange for a bonfire on Easter Sunday as it is believed that the flame would ward off the witches or any bad energy.

Poland

People of Poland try to drench each other with buckets of water on Easter Monday. It is said that girls who get soaked on Wet Monday will get married within the year.

Haux, France

For the celebration of Easter, people serve a giant omelette in the town’s main square. The omelette is made with 15000 eggs and feeds up to 1000 people. This tradition has its root in history. Once Napoleon and his army were travelling through France where they ate omelette. Napoleon liked it and the next day ordered the town’s people to make a giant omelette by gathering eggs.

Verges, Spain

In Spain, the "Death Dance" is performed on the Holy Thursday where people dressed in skeleton costumes parade through the streets carrying boxes of ashes with them. This dance starts at midnight and continues for three hours. Also Read: Amazon Deal of the Day: Easter Special: 6 Decor products to shop from Amazon to make your home Easter ready

Share your comment ×