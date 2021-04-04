Easter 2021: Know the History, Significance and Origin of this day

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday that falls after the Paschall Full Moon. It is a day that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Read on to know the significance, history and origin of this day.

This year Easter falls on April 4, 2021. Easter is also known as Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It begins from Lent and ends with Holy Week, which includes Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and finally Easter Sunday. This festival celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead after his crucifixion.

On this day, Christians visit the church, light candles, take part in services and attend the mass. They also celebrate the day by preparing a lavish feast. They also prepare easter eggs that are usually made of chocolate and are a symbol of rebirth and fertility. Have a look at the history, significance and origin of this day.

History and Origin:

According to the New Testament of the Bible, Jesus Christ had his last supper with his disciples on Maundy Thursday and was crucified on the cross by Romans after on the day of Good Friday, after he claimed to be the “Son of God,” or because the Romans might have viewed him as a threat to the empire. After the death of Christ, his devotees brought him down from the cross and then wrapped him in the linen cloth and laid him in the coffin. It is said that when his disciples went to his grave to mourn on the third day, they found it to be empty. It is believed that angels rolled the tomb's stone away for Jesus to walk out. Easter Sunday marks his resurrection from the dead. It does not fall on any fixed date every year and is thus, also known as the “moveable feast”.

Significance:

Easter is a day that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This day symbolises Jesus Christ’s victory over sin and death. Easter signifies the unending mercy and love of Christ towards humanity. People sing hymns, attend mass and visit the church to celebrate this day. The celebrations also include Church services followed by a lavish feast, followed by colourful and decorative Easter Eggs that represent fertility and rebirth.

