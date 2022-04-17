Easter 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to send to your loved ones

Easter has arrived, bringing with it one of our favourite times of the year. The hopeful season is marked by warmer spring weather, gorgeous flowers, and a sense of rejuvenation. This day commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection and is thought to be the day when Jesus resurrected from the dead. Easter Sunday is observed on the third day after Good Friday, the day on which Christ was crucified, to mark Christ's victory over death.

What makes it unique is the entire process of making chocolate Easter bunnies and decorating Easter eggs. The celebration also represents rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings. So, as you prepare to visit churches and pray, don't forget to send these messages to your loved ones.

May you feel God's bright and joyful blessings on this Easter. Wishing you a Happy Easter.

What a wonderful Easter gift – the gift of spring! May you feel renewed by the change of season and be filled with hope for the days to come.

May this Easter bring happiness, health, prosperity and new beginnings.

Sending you love, warm hugs and smiles. Extending my Easter wishes to you and your family.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Easter! May the Lord always be with you and may he guide you by showing you the light even when it feels like there is only darkness.

Thinking of you on this joyous day! Here's hoping you have a fabulous Easter!

During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter.

Wishing you nothing but smiles, sunshine, and lots of sweet treats this Easter day.

May your Easter be filled with joy, and may you find all the hidden chocolate bunnies before the kids do! Have a very Happy Easter.

