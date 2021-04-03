Easter Sunday: Delicious Easter recipes to celebrate with family and friends

As Easter is around the corner, here are two unique and delicious Easter egg recipes shared by Vindhya Karwa, a culinarian and food stylist. Celebrate Easter Sunday with your loved ones while devouring these easter recipes.

Easter Sunday is also called the resurrection Sunday, a Christian festival that is widely celebrated across the globe. It is a holiday that is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans.

Easter is widely celebrated with the same enthusiasm as Christmas across the world. It follows many customs and traditions, one such being cooking traditional recipes and enjoying them around the table with family and friends.

Here are two popular easter egg recipes that you can devour this Easter by Vindhya Karwa:

Dish - Avacado hummus

Ingredients

2 cups Boiled chick peas

2 tbsp sesame oil

3 cloves of garlic

The flesh of 2 ripe avocados

A handful of spinach and parsley

1 tbsp sesame seeds

2 lime squeezes

Salt to taste

Ice cold water

Roasted Black sesame seeds

Method

1. Heat the sesame seeds in the sesame oil. Let it cool down.

2. Sauté 1/4 of the chickpeas with chilli powder and squeeze a little lime on them.

3. Blend all of them together with little ice cold water to make a smooth paste.

4. Add salt and lime to the avocado hummus.

5. Fill the avocado skins with the prepared hummus and garnish them with black

sesame seeds, parsley and spicy and sour chickpeas.

6. Enjoy them with fresh cucumber sticks, lavash or sticks of your choice.

Dish - Spicy and limey eggplant

Ingredients

6 mini eggplants

3 cloves of garlic chopped finely

Coriander leaves for the garnish

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Squeeze of lime

Method

1. Make the eggplants into halves

2. Brush the eggplants with oil, sprinkle the garlic, chilli powder, salt on the

eggplants

3. Put them in the air fryer for about 10 minutes or more till they are well done.

4. Plate them and squeeze the lime on them.

5. Garnish them with fresh coriander leaves.

6. Serve them hot

