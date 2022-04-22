Easy solutions to get rid of your summer tan

Summers are all about sun-kissed checks & fresh faces. In summer we have plenty of dressing options but at the same time, the season arrives with a lot of skin-related issues. Due to scorching sun, excessive heat, pollution & sweat, the natural shine & glow of our skin gets affected & are wiped off. Tanning is one of the major skin problems, which is caused because our skin releases melanin as soon as our skin is exposed to harsh sunlight, explains Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas. She adds that this eventually helps to absorb the radiation from UV rays. Hence higher the UV rays exposure, the more ratio of pigmentation, and the darker the tan.

In case you are not sure about what skincare regime to be followed to reduce tanning! Worry Not! Madhumeeta goes on to share a few skin care tips for this season –

1.Wash & Clean your Face Daily

A good face wash helps in brightening the skin, offer UV protection, work as a natural toner, work as a moisturizer, and treat dark spots. To reduce tanning it is suggested to use a natural face wash twice a day as it will help in deep cleansing & will remove all the dirt & grime.

2.Face Serum

Face serum prevent sun damage, lighten dark circles, brighten skin tone, and most important acts as a moisturizer. A good serum can help treat tan properly and can do wonders.

3.Exfoliate your body

If you don’t exfoliate, no matter how much cream you use, you will never be able to get bright & glowing skin. Thus it is advised to grab a good organic & natural face scrub and hit the shower. Try using a scrub that is enriched with rose & aloe vera extract. We should try doing this 2-3 times a week for year-round beautiful skin.

4.Keep your skin hydrated

Summer is the time when your skin needs moisture & it is necessary to use a good tan defence cream. If the cream will have orange extract it will help fade dark sunspots and brightens the complexion. The cream can majorly help reduce tan if it also has acai berry extract as that helps in lightening and tones the skin making it soft and smooth along with orange extract.

It is advised to follow a regular skincare regime, eat & drink healthy, and try using more & more products that are made of natural ingredients.