Easy ways to remove hard food stains from your favourite clothes

Are you the clumsy soul who wears pretty stuff just once and throes it in a corner as it got stained? Here are easy ways to remove those stains and to start wearing those pretty outfits back again!

Even if you don’t have a barbaric style of eating, dropping food particles on the clothes and staining them is something every homo sapien would have done. When someone spills their glass of wine unintentionally or opens a drink letting that carbonated drink stain your dress, regardless of what or how it’s always sad to get the clothes stained. Here are a few tips and hacks to remove that annoying stains once and for all with easily available tools and products.

Coffee Stain

Accidentally spilt your coffee on a pristine white cloth or was trying your hands on making a coffee mask for your hair and stained everywhere, whatever the reason be, coffee stains are something that doesn’t easily leave the fabric.

You can remove the stain by wetting the discoloured area and using toothbrush bristles rub a few drops of white vinegar with powdered laundry detergent to get rid of the mark completely. Let it dry for 5-6 minutes before rinsing off.

Price: 9.78 USD

Buy Now

Pomegranate or fruit stain

Another dreaded stain source is fruits which leave a mark on our clothes and refuse to fade away no matter what. Certain fruits like pomegranates, blackberries and especially those juicy ones are meant to leave a spot on the clothes.

To remove these organic stains we need the help of some chemicals. But before that remove the remains of fruit from the fabric gently using a butter knife or scraper if needed.

Price: 7.99 USD

Buy Now

Make a thick paste using borax and water in a 3:1 ratio. You can use baking soda in place of borax if the latter is not available. Apply the paste to the affected area and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

Price: 22.97 USD

Buy Now

Rinse well with lukewarm water and apply a liquid detergent to the target areas and stretch the fabric under the faucet and apply a stain remover at the spots and wash the fabric thoroughly.

Price: 12.15 USD

Buy Now

Ketchup Stains

The most common stain is by ketchup and we are sure all of us got at least one dress relegated to the back of our cupboards with ketchup stains. In this case, you already know that prevention is better than cure. Yet you can try soaking the cloth in water and wash with a soap immediately. Using a sponge apply hydrogen peroxide to the areas to erase the stain.

Price: 44.99 USD

Buy Now

Price: 7.56 USD

Buy Now

How do you often end up staining your clothes? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: From a doctor’s pen: Family, the strength behind a doctor's struggle during the pandemic

Share your comment ×