Eid al Adha 2020: Date, time, significance and why is it celebrated

Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on July 31 across the world. Read on to know the date and why is it celebrated.

Its time to celebrate Eid once again. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated in all its fervour by Muslims across the country on August 1. Muslims all across the world are gearing up to celebrate the day with their family and friends. It comes after two months of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated at the end of the sacred month of Ramadan.

Also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ this day is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated each year. On this day, Muslims gather with their family and friends to celebrate the day with feasts, prayers, exquisite clothing and parade. Many people also take part in the annual Haji pilgrimage and sacrifice an animal, mostly a goat, to prove their devotion to the lord.

Read on to know the date, time, significance, and why is it celebrated.

Eid al-Adha celebration date

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims observe the festival on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijah, the last month of the lunar year. This year, Saudi Arabia announced July 31 as the date of Eid al-Adha. According to some reports, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid has said that Bakri Eid will be celebrated in India on August 1 as the moon was not sighted on the night of July 21.

History and significance

The festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated to commemorate the dedication of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. It marks the supreme sacrifice made by the Prophet to show his devotion to God. As the legend has it, the Prophet kept having the same dream of himself slaughtering his son to fulfil the wishes of the Lord. Just as he was about to slaughter his son, Ismael, Allah sent Jibreel or Gabriel, the archangel, to place a goat in the place of his son. Jibreel told Ibrahim that Allah was pleased with his devotion and sent this goat to be slaughtered instead of his son.

The festival marks the sacrifice of what one loves the most for God. Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to prove his devotion to the lord is the main reason why this festival is celebrated. From that day onwards, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing a goat, which is divided into three parts. The first portion is for the family, the second for the relatives, and the third for the needy and poor. It is believed that the devotion of followers of Islam reaches Allah by making the sacrifice.

Eid Mubarak!

ALSO READ: Eid al Adha 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp status to share on Bakri Eid

Share your comment ×