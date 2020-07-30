Eid al Adha 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp status to share on Bakri Eid

Bakri Eid is known as the feast of the sacrifice. The sacrifice of an animal is the prime ritual of this occasion. So, wish your dear ones on this day with these beautiful quotes.

Bakri Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha or Eid Qurban, is considered to be the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’. It is the second of two Islamic holidays that are celebrated worldwide every year. This day honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to obey God’s command. But before the sacrifice, God presented a lamb to sacrifice instead.

So, on this day, an animal, mostly a goat is sacrificed and divided into three parts according to the rituals. One part is given to poor people, the second one is kept for home and the third one is for relatives. Bakri Eid falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar and lasts for four days. Bakri Eid 2020 will be celebrated on July 31. So, here are some wishes and quotes to send your loved ones on this day.

Bakri Eid 2020: Quotes, wishes, messages to wish on this day:

1- Happy Eid al-Adha to you and your family. I am sending you my best wishes on this day.

2- Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

3- May this day bring lot of happiness in your life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

4- May Allah bless your life with prosperity, happiness, love and peace. Bakri Eid Mubarak.

5- Eid Mubarak everyone! May Allah’s blessings be with you all always. 6- Eid al-Adha Mubarak to everyone. May Allah forgive all our sins and accept our sacrifices to grant a new path of life. 7- May the almighty be always with us to give strength to fight against all hardships of life. Eid Mubarak to everyone.

