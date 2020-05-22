Eid al Fitr 2020: 10 simple yet beautiful Mehendi designs you must try this festival

Eid al Fitr 2020: Looking for easy and not so intricate Henna designs? Then we have got you covered. Check out this list of simple Mehendi designs right here.

It is one of the highly anticipated festivals for Muslims. The festive occasion is just around the corner and the preparation for the celebrations has already started. This year Eid will begin on 23 May, Saturday and continue till 24 May, Sunday evening. The date of Eid ul-Fitr, however, varies from one nation to another, depending on the moon sighting. Billions of Muslims all across the world celebrate Eid al Fitr which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. The day is also the first day of Shawwal month. As per the legend, Allah had commanded Muslims to continue fasting till the last day of Ramadan. It is also mentioned in the Holy book, Quran. After that, one should pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for Eid.

It is traditionally a three-day festival and Muslims gather together at the mosque to offer their prayers and later spend the day with their loved ones. On this day, they also embrace and wish one another Eid Mubarak. Delicacies such as sheer khurma, sewaiyan, mutton korma, biryani and phirni among others are prepared and distributed among family and friends. Although, this year's Eid will be very different due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country, however, you can still dress up and enjoy it.

Just like how Eid-ul-Fitr celebration is incomplete without delicacies and greeting loved ones. Decorating hands with henna is also one of the important parts of the celebrations. On Eid, ladies wear new outfits, apply ittar, makeup, and apply mehndi designs on their palms to enhance their looks. Are you looking for some simple yet beautiful that you can do on your own? Then you are in the right place.

Today we have compiled 10 easy and simple Mehendi designs that you can try this festive occasion:

