Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Know why Muslims celebrate the day

Most of us know that it is the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings that the Muslims follow to the T. And when it’s the Prophet’s birthday, it’s a no-brainer that it has to be a big, and significant day for Muslims all over the globe.

Night-long prayers, wishes pouring in from one and all, food, and lights, this is Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi for you. The day is specially celebrated to discuss the teachings of Islam and Prophet Muhammad, his life, sufferings, and the message of love and peace that he wanted to spread.

The significance of the day dates long back to the early days of Islam. People used to gather, and discuss Islam. And such has been the importance of the day that till date, it is celebrated with the same enthusiasm, if not more.

However, this is not all. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. And that is what makes the day all-the-more important, and a must to remember for all the Muslims.

If you were to visit one of your Muslim friends today, it is likely that you will be in for a treat. Desserts, biryani, lights, sharbat, and a lot more will await you at the door. Add to it, the love and positivity that will make your day even more special. Because why not? After all, it is one of the most important days for Muslims, after Eid-ul-Adha and Eid-ul-Fitr.

