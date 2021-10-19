Eid e Milad un Nabi 2021: Send these wishes and messages to your loved ones

Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi is a festival that marks the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad Saheb. He is said to have been born on the 12th of the third month of Islam of 573 A.D. In 610 A.D, he is believed to have attained enlightenment. This year, Eid-e-Milad will begin on October 18 and end on October 19. On this day, people wear a green ribbon or green-coloured clothes, as this colour represents Islam and paradise.

People also conduct marches and parades. So have a look at some messages and wishes that you can share with your near and dear ones on this day.

Here's wishing you and your family Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

Wishing you all Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

Milad-Un-Nabi greetings to you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak.

A very blissful Milad-Un-Nabi to you and your family. Eid Mubarak.

May your life be constantly filled with light, love, happiness and good health. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Eid is all about sharing what we have and caring for those in need. So may you have a wonderful Eid Milad-un-Nabi!

Here's sending you my greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

May Allah bless you with all that you have wished for. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family.

