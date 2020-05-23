Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status to wish on this festival

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Facebook and Whatsapp Status: Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. Eid is a grand festival of feasts, prayers and charity. People wish each other with Eid Mubarak on this day. So, check out these greetings and quotes to send your loved ones to wish them, Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes: Eid-al-Fitr is the festival of breaking fast which celebrated globally by Muslims at the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan. The celebration of this festival starts with the sighting of the moon. It is a grand festival of the Muslim community which is celebrated with feasts, prayers and charity or zakat.

People pray to Allah on this day and thank him for their life. They wish each other on this day by saying Eid Mubarak. It’s an Arabic word which means blessed feast or festival. The word Eid means feast and Mubarak means blessed.

Since we cannot do anything for the celebration due to the Coronavirus outbreak this year, send some warm greetings to your friends and family to wish them on this day. Here are thoughtful quotes and wishes for wishing on this Eid 2020. Check them out right below.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status:

1- Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy this day to the fullest.

2- May Allah open the door of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak 2020.

3- Wishing you a joyful Eid. May Allah shower his blessings on you always. Eid Mubarak.

4- Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May all your wishes and dreams come true this Eid.

5- May Allah show his mercy upon us always. A very joyful Eid Mubarak to you.

6- May your life be always beautiful, peaceful and prosperous. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

7- On this holy festival, wishing you a successful, happy and prosperous life. Eid Mubarak.

8- Eid Mubarak everyone! Stay safe and pray to the almighty.

9- May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family always. Eid Mubarak 2020.

10- May this Eid fill your heart with pure joy, love and happiness. Eid Mubarak.

