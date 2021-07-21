Eid-ul-Adha 2021: 3 Traditional recipes shared by Chef Anees Khan to celebrate this day

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the holiest festivals of the Muslim community celebrated by Muslims across the world. This day is celebrated with lots of love, happiness and by preparing a feast of delicious and traditional dishes. It is celebrated at the end of Haji, a yearly pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims do.

Bakra Eid also signifies the Sacrifice Feast on this day as it marks Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and faith in Allah. The festival is celebrated by sacrificing a male goat (Bakra) and it is divided into portions and distributed among family members, friends and relatives. Dishes like mutton biryani, mutton korma and delicious desserts like kheer is made on this day.

Here are 3 traditional recipes shared by Chef Anees Khan to celebrate this day with your loved ones:

Kimami Sewiyan

Ingredients

Broken vermicelli (seviyan) — 500 grams

Sugar — 250 grams

Condensed milk (khowa/mawa) — 250 grams

Ghee — 250 grams

Almonds — 8

Pistachios, thinly sliced — 8

Cashew nuts, thinly sliced — 4-6

Raisins — 8

Saffron (zafran) strands — 8

Method

Heat the ghee in a deep-bottomed pan. Fry all the dry fruits until brown and add vermicelli to it and fry till brown.

Dissolve sugar in another pan; add the saffron and heat up till the syrup is thick.

Add the sugar syrup to the roasted vermicelli and keep the flame low.

Add mawa to the vermicelli and cook on low flame with a lid on — thus giving it dum — till the vermicelli is cooked and is dry enough.

Plate it and garnish it with dry fruits and edible silver leaves (varak). Serve hot.

Turkish Muhammara

Ingredients

6 pieces of red bell pepper

1 cup of walnut

1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

10 roasted garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin powder

2 tbsp chilli paste

8 tbsp olive oil

2 cups of cream cheese

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Slice each pepper in half, lengthwise. Remove the top stem and seeds.

Arrange the peppers in a single layer on the baking sheet and cut side down.

Bake until the skins are blackened and begin to crack.

Transfer the charred bell peppers to a medium bowl.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a large plate. Allow it to cool.

Then peel off the charred skins and place the bell peppers in a food processor.

Add walnuts, bread crumbs, garlic cloves, lemon juice, chilli paste and cumin powder.

Process until smooth while slowly drizzling in the olive oil.

Serve with lavash (a soft, thin unleavened flatbread made in a tandoor), pita bread, lettuce or vegetables.

Traditional Sheer Khurma

Ingredients

1 & 1/2 Litre Full-Fat Milk

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Vermicelli (Seviyan)

5 – 6 tbsp. Clarified Butter (Ghee)

3 tbsp. Raisins

5 Dates (sliced)

1/2 tsp. Cardamom Powder

25 Cashews

25 Almonds

25 Pistachios

1 tbsp. Chironji (Charoli)

Method

Soak Dry fruits (Cashew, Almonds, Pistachios and Chironji) in hot water for 1 hour. Remove the skin and slice all the dry fruits except Chironji.

Heat 2 tbsp. Clarified Butter in a pan.

Sauté soaked & sliced dry fruits over medium flame for about 4 – 5 minutes, remove from pan and keep aside.

In the same pan, sauté Raisins & sliced Dates until a nice aroma comes and Raisins puffs up, remove from pan and keep aside.

Now, add 3 tbsp. Clarified Butter in the same pan, add broken Vermicelli (Seviyan) and roast till golden brown. Stir continuously.

Stir and add Milk.

Cook over medium flame and allow the Milk to come to a boil.

Lower the flame and cook for 5 – 7 minutes more.

Vermicelli will become soft after 5 – 7 minutes of cooking.

Now add Sugar and Cardamom Powder, mix well and cook for another 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, add Dry Fruits, stir and cook for 2 minutes.

After 2 minutes, switch off the gas.

Garnish with Dry Fruits and serve Sheer Khurma hot or cold.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Eid Mubarak wishes and quotes you can send your loved ones on this day