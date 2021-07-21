Eid ul Adha 2021: Beautiful Mehendi designs to invoke the festive spirit

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri Eid will be celebrated on July 21 this year. Applying mehendi on Eid-ul-Adha is an age-old tradition. So have a look at some creative mehendi designs that you can take inspiration from.

Eid-ul-Adha is a festival that commemorates the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim of his to obey God’s wish. This year it will be celebrated on July 21 in India. On this day people prepare fancy meals, meet friends and family and dress up. Another important tradition of this festival is that women put mehendi or henna on their hands.

Applying mehendi to festivals has been an age-old tradition in our country, be it on Teej, Raksha Bandhan or Eid. Today being Eid-ul-Adha, women make it a point to start applying Mehendi a night before. Patterns and styles range from the basic circle in the centre of the palm to elaborate detailed designs like floral ones. So we have for you some trendy and creative mehendi designs that you can take inspiration from.

Floral designs:

When it comes to Eid special mehendi designs, floral patterns top the list. Floral patterns can range from simple to intricate and look beautiful because of their curvy designs. Have a look at some floral henna designs below.

Simple DIY designs:

Want to apply mehendi at home on your own? Then check out these designs below that are simple to make and don’t require you to be a professional. They are easy to make and look pretty and elegant.

Trendy and modern designs:

Give the traditional mehendi a modern twist by taking inspiration from these trendy henna designs below. These designs are perfect for those who want contemporary mehendi patterns.

