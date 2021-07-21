Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Eid Mubarak wishes and quotes you can send your loved ones on this day

Today celebrates one of the most prominent festivals by the Muslims all across the world, Bakra Eid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha. It is one of the holy festivals of the Muslim community that is celebrated at the end of Haji, a yearly pilgrimage to Mecca which Muslims do at least once in their life.

Bakra Eid also signifies the Sacrifice Feast on this day as it marks Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and faith in Allah. The festival is celebrated by sacrificing a male goat (Bakra) and it is divided into portions and distributed among family members, friends and relatives. Dishes like mutton biryani, mutton korma and delicious desserts like kheer is made on this day.

Here are some wishes and quotes and you can send your loved ones to celebrate this day.

May this Eid bring happiness, joy, Allah's blessings and love. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Today is the day to pray, love, smile, care and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for all your obstacles to vanish soon. Happy Eid to you and your family!

I wish your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Eid Mubarak!

You'll be in my prayers today. May Allah bless you. Eid Mubarak!

May your devotion and faith in Allah continue. Happy Eid!

As long as you have Allah in your heart, you will be prosperous. Happy Eid!

The taking of one innocent life is like taking all of mankind and the saving of one life is like saving all of mankind.

Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord.

Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha.

Also Read: Eid ul Adha 2021: Know the date, history and significance of this day