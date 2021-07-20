Eid ul Adha 2021: Know the date, history and significance of this day

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated on July 21 this year in India. Check out the fascinating history and significance of this day.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Eid-ul-Zuha, will be observed on July 21 this year. This day is celebrated to honour the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who willingly agreed to kill his son at the behest of God. This festival is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Qurban Bayarami or Eid Qurban. It is also known as a 'Festival of Sacrifice'.

On this day, devotees visit mosques and offer prayers. Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and the celebrations last for approximately three days. Read on to know the history and significance of this day.

Date

According to the Islamic Lunar calendar, it is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Since the Day of Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) began on the evening of July 18 and ended on the evening of July 19, July 20 will be celebrated as Eid-Al-Adha in London, UAE, Qatar, North America and Saudi Arabia. In India, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21.

History

Prophet Ibrahim saw a dream wherein Allah asked him to sacrifice what he loved the most. The Prophet decided to sacrifice his son when an angel stopped him from doing so and said that Allah was convinced of his devotion and love. Eid-ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion, dedication and sacrifice.

Significance

On this day, people visit their friends and family. They visit mosques and offer prayers and namaz. The festivities last for 2-3 days and people celebrate this festival by preparing feasts, giving gifts and giving charity to the poor.

