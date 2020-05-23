Happy Eid 2020: Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Cards, Greetings and Photos to send your loved ones to wish Eid

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, Cards, Photos and Pics: Want to send greetings and wishes to your loved ones? Check out the list right here.

Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes Images: Eid-ul-Fitr or the festival of breaking the fast is celebrated with great zeal and fervour by Muslims across the world. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of another month called Shawwal. After 30 days of dawn to dusk fasting in the month of Ramadan, on Eid ul Fitr, you are forbidden to fast and celebrate the festival with loved ones. Eid depends on the moon sighting which might occur on the 29th or the 30th day of Ramadan. If the moon is spotted tonight, then Eid ul-Fitr 2020 celebrations will begin on Sunday, May 24 2020. Or else it will be celebrated on Monday, May 25, 2020. However, the official holiday for Eid is on Monday.

Soon, Muslims will celebrate another Eid called Eid al-Adha. It is observed during the 12th month on the Islamic calendar. The same is known as the 'festival of the sacrifice'. This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 30, 2020. The Eid festivities cannot be completed without an array of delicacies. Dishes such as Mutton Korma, Murgh Biryani, Phirni, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs, Sheer Korma and Seviyan among others are prepared for family and friends. Zakat (giving alms) is one of the five pillars of Islam and that's why on this pious day charity and food distribution among needy are conducted.

On this day, Muslims wish each other ‘Eid Mubarak’and hug three times. They also offer prayers, have get-togethers, enjoy feasts, and exchange gifts and wishes, however, due to lockdown, the celebrations will be low-key this year. Due to social distancing norms, many of us won’t be able to meet loved ones, however, you can make their day special with a beautiful Eid Mubarak wishes. Today we have compiled some Eid ul-Fitr greetings and messages that you can send to your loved ones. Read on to know more.

