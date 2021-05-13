Eid ul Fitr 2021: Know the significance, history and date of the holy festival

One of the holiest festivals of the Muslim community, Eid ul Fitr is celebrated across the globe with much enthusiasm and joy. Here is everything you need to know about the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid ul Fitr is one the most important festivals of the Muslim community that is celebrated with much joy and excitement across the globe. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the month long fasting. The date of the festival depends on the sighting of the crescent shaped moon and this year the festival is expected to fall on May 13 and May 14. Eid happens on the first day of the month of Shawwal on which no fasting is observed.

Eid ul Fitr means breaking of the fast and on this day people wear new clothes to mark the festival. People visit the homes of their friends and family, prepare a hearty feast and believe in doing charities. This year, the festival will be celebrated on May 12 in Saudi Arabia depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Accordingly, India will observe Eid from May 13 until May 14 evening. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia and it is only after that the rest of the world celebrates the holy festival.

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first vision of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival signifies the end of fasting from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month. This festival also marks a tribute to Allah for giving strength and courage during the month long fasting.

There are offerings and prayers made by individuals that are succeeded by a sermon after sunrise. Devotees wear new clothes, prepare sweets and greet others by saying ‘Eid Mubarak’. Children receive cash and gifts from elders known as Eidi. A feast is prepared to end the fast. This feast includes mouth watering dishes like Haleem, Biryani, Kebabs, Nihari and desserts like Seviyan.

Credits :Pexels

