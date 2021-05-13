Eid ul Fitr 2021 Live Updates: Know the moon sighting and date in India and more

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The date of Eid ul Fitr is decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The date and time of Eid ul Fitr depend on the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. This day marks the end of the month-long period of fasting, in the month of Ramadan. It is celebrated by the Muslim community with huge fervour. They meet their loved ones, offer prayers, wake up early and wear new clothes and prepare delicacies.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. The date of this festival differs from country to country, depending on the sighting of the moon. The crescent moon is first seen in Saudi Arabia, and only after that the rest of the world calculates when to celebrate the festival.

Moon sighting and Date:

Islamic months last between 29 and 30 days and it depends on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of every month, following which, a new month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The Jeddah Astronomical Association has reportedly predicted the moon sighting date for the Shawwal month in Saudi Arabia will be May 12, a Wednesday. If that is the case, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 13, a Thursday, and if not, it will come a day later.

In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon has not been sighted on the evening of Tuesday, May 11 which was the 29th day of Ramadan. Therefore, the month will be 30 days long and the moon for Shawwal will be sighted on the evening of Wednesday, May 12. Eid will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on May 13.

In India, Eid is celebrated a day after the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. So Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 in India this year.

