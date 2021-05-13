Eid ul Fitr 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to send your friends and family

Share these heartwarming and thoughtful messages, wishes, quotes and greetings with your near and dear ones on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy period of Ramadan. After fasting for 30 days, Muslims celebrate this day by wearing new clothes, meeting their friends and family members and offering prayers. The date of Eid ul Fitr is decided after the sighting of the crescent moon. In India, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 this year.

On this day, people express gratitude and pray to Allah for everything they have. Due to the second wave of the pandemic, people are advised to stay at home this year and will be celebrating Eid ul Fitr at home. Celebrate this day by sending these thoughtful messages, wishes and greetings to your loved ones and invoke the festive spirit.

On this Eid, prayers for the health and safety of people around the world. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

Let us all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

On this special occasion, may Allah answer all your prayers and fill your life with happiness. Eid Mubarak!

May the Almighty help us in becoming kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring blessings for the entire humanity so we walk on the path of peace and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid Mubarak.

This Eid, may Allah shower you with his choicest blessings. And as Eid Ka Chand appears in the sky, may you be blessed with the most beautiful things in life. Happy Eid.

Wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you to win every challenge of life! Eid Mubarak.

Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

Amid the global health crisis, here is my Dua: May Allah heal the world and bring peace. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!

On this Eid prayers for people around the world to have a smile on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

You can bring a smile to my face even when I am feeling sad. A friend is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!

“May Allah calm our minds and make the path easier for us. Eid Mubarak to all of you''

Eid ul Fitr greetings to you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak.

A very blissful Eid ul Fitr to you and your family. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak to one and all. On this Eid, may all the blessings and joys of life be showered on us and fill our hearts with wonders!

May the pious day of Eid bring special joy for you and your family. May the year ahead be healthy for you all. Eid Mubarak!

Let's celebrate this Eid by staying home and staying safe! Eid Mubarak!

May the light of the crescent fall directly on you, and Allah blesses you with all you desire today. Happy Eid!

