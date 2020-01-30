Eminem Net Worth 2020: Net worth of the rapper in 2020 along with his bio, career and personal life

Eminem's net worth in 2020 is 230 million dollars. He is the topmost American rapper, producer and actor, who is the highest-paid musical artist till now.

Eminem Net Worth: Eminem is a multi-platinum selling American rapper, producer and actor possessing the net worth of more than 230 Million Dollars in 2020. He is one of the highest-paid musical artists in the world. He makes around 20 Million Dollars a year.

Early Life of Eminem

Eminem was born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III on October 17, 1972, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Later, he with his single mom got settled in Warren, Michigan. His parents Marshall Sr. And Deborah "Debbie" Rae Nelson were actually in a band called 'Daddy Warbucks' before their divorce. Marshall had a lonely and bullied school life. His teenage years saw him living in a predominantly black neighbourhood of Detroit.

Eminem initially wanted to be a comic book artist, but then he changed his mind after listening to his first rap song, 'Reckless' featuring Ice-T, off the soundtrack to the movie "Breakin'". The album was a gift from his half-brother Ronnie. Then, at the age of 14, he adopted the rap persona 'M&M'. At 17, he dropped out of high school and started writing songs and performing them freestyle rap battles around the town.

The version of Slim Shady

Marshall eventually gained recognition and respect from the local Detroit. He then joined a group called Bassmint Productions, later which was renamed as Soul Intent. He recorded music with Mashin' Duck Records and FBT Productions while doing the job of a cook and dishwasher. Then, in the year 1996 Eminem released his debut album named "Infinite" by a record company called 'Web Entertainment'. At this point, he adopted his another persona named 'Slim Shady', which was edgier and violent. In this stage, he used to write songs on drugs, sex, rape, murder and violence. In 1997, he released his record 'The Slim Shady EP' by 'Web Entertainment'.

His work with Dr. Dre

In March 1998, Eminem was featured in The Source magazine's unsigned hype column. Sooner after this, he was evicted from his home. Then, he decided to travel to Los Angeles to compete in the 'Rap Olympics', where placed on the second position. But an 'Interscope Records' staff member loved what he heard. And so he took 'The Slim Shady EP' to the CEO of the company Jimmy Iovine. Jimmy Iovine then played the album for Dr. Dre. Dre who at that time launched his own imprint 'Aftermath Records' and so was looking for new talent to sign. When Jimmy played the record, then he was astonished listening to Eminem's record. He then told Jimmy to find him right then.

Eminem was found and quickly signed a contract with 'Aftermath Entertainment' to re-record and polish 'The Slim Shady EP' with Dre as Executive Producer. The album was highly successful both commercially and critically. It was eventually certified 4X Platinum in the US alone and earned Eminem a Grammy for the best rap album. In May 2000 he released The Marshall Mathers LP, which was the fastest-selling hip-hop album in history and eventually more than 21 million copies were sold. 2002's The Eminem Show was another hit, selling more than 27 million albums. Eminem has sold more than 170 million albums worldwide. That made him the ninth best-selling musical artist of all time after Pink Floyd, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Elvis and The Beatles.

Shady Records and 50 Cent

In 1999, Eminem founded his own imprint under Aftermath Records and named it Shady Records. The first act to sign with the company was D12; it was a group of rappers Eminem knew from Detroit. In 2002, while filming the movie "8 Mile", Eminem was introduced to an underground New York rapper named 50 Cent. Eminem had already heard some of his recordings, and so was eager to work with him. 50 Cent was the first solo artist to sign a contract with the Shady Records. In that same year, Shady Records released the soundtrack '8 Mile', 11 million copies of which were sold worldwide.14 million copies of 50 Cent's debut album released in February 2003, were sold worldwide.

Eminem 's earnings according to each year

1. In 2007, he earned 18 million dollars. Then, in 2008, he earned 12 million dollars. It was 14 million dollars in 2009. His earnings then saw a drop in 2010 with 8 million dollars.

2. In 2011, he earned 14 million dollars. In 2012, he earned 15 million dollars. In 2013, he earned 10 million dollars. In 2014, he earned 18 million dollars. In 2015, he earned 31 million dollars.

3. In 2016, he earned 11 million dollars. In 2017, he earned 16 million dollars. In 2018, he earned 23 million dollars. In 2019, he earned 50 million dollars.

