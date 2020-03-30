Everything about Minal Dakhave Bhosale who gave India's first coronavirus test kit a day before giving birth

As the confirmed number of coronavirus cases rise in India, a virologist from Pune won us over by providing cost-effective COVID-19 tests kits that deliver quick results and served the nation.

As coronavirus continues to spread, the best minds across the globe are working on finding a cure and treat this virus and reduce it's impact. Indian already has 1000 plus confirmed coronavirus cases but India has not been able to make coronavirus test kits in India until a virologist from Pune made this possible. We're all waiting for something that can give us some hope in the midst of this pandemic and this virologist has surprised us with a positive update on coronavirus in India. Just weeks ago the Indian Council of Medical Research gave permission to private labs to test for coronavirus. Virologist Minal Dakhave Bhosle, the research and development chief of Mylab Discovery was able to get provide the Indian Market with COVID-19 testing kits.

Minal Dakhave Bhosale managed to deliver the coronavirus test kit in just six weeks time which actually takes about 3 to 4 months and that too just before giving birth to her baby. She managed to submit the kit for evaluation and approval just in the nick of time, to the National Institute of Virology. This brave woman submitted her sample and proposal to FDA and CDSCO just before giving birth to her baby girl. She took on this challenge to do something for the country and be helpful during this tough time.

Currently, the coronavirus test kits take about 8 hours to give us a proper result and cost Rs. 4,500 per kit but the kit created by Minal Dakhave Bhosale and her team at Mylab will cost Rs. 1,200 per kit and will give a result within 2.5 hours which will not only save time but also the money. Right after finish her work Minal Dakhave Bhosale was admitted in the hospital and delivered a baby girl through cesarean and she claimed that it felt like giving birth to two babies. She managed to serve the nation even during a complicated pregnancy and took on all challenges that came her way.

