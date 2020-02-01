THIS is everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Videos in February 2020; Check them out

This February is packed with lots of movies in Amazon Prime for you to binge-watch. Have a look at them below.

February 1 1- Beat the Devil 2- Bridget Jones’s Diary 3- Buffalo ‘66 4- Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter 5- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ 6- Counterpart, Seasons 1 and 2 7- Crashing Through Danger 8- Dick Tracy 9- Earth Girls Are Easy 10- Emergency Landing 11- Escape at Dannemora, Season 1 12- Father Steps Out 13- Ghost 14- Guess What We Learned In School Today? 15- High Voltage 16- Judgment Day 17- Little Tough Guy 18- Lord of War 19- Magic Mike 20- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie 21- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 22- North of The Border 23- People Are Funny 24- Posledniy Bogatyr 25- Precious 26- Southie 27- Taken Heart 28- The Big Lift 29- The Fabulous Dorseys 30- The Last Stand 31- The Little Princess 32- The Man Who Could Cheat Death 33- The Spy Next Door 34- Touched with Fire February 2 Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral February 3 The Cabin in The Woods February 4 Jallikattu February 5 Warrior February 6 Disaster Movie February 7 1- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles 2- Clifford, Season 1B 3- Honey Boy 4- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special 5- Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special February 8 Super 8 February 9 Alive February 12 The Farewell February 15 American Ultra Danger Close February 16 47 Meters Down: Uncaged February 18 Super 8 February 21 Hunters Ice Princess Lily February 25 Grantchester, Season 4 Run the Race

