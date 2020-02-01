THIS is everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Videos in February 2020; Check them out

This February is packed with lots of movies in Amazon Prime for you to binge-watch. Have a look at them below.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: February 1, 2020 11:47 am
This February is going to be full of binge-watching for Amazon Prime customers as the app is bringing tons of movies like Bridget Jones' Diary, Judgement Day, Magic Mike, Spy Next Door and many more. So, wouldn't you be interested to know this amazing list of movies that Amazon Prime is bringing for you this February? Let's check them out right below now:

February 1

1- Beat the Devil

2- Bridget Jones’s Diary

3- Buffalo ‘66

4- Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter

5- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

6- Counterpart, Seasons 1 and 2

7- Crashing Through Danger

8- Dick Tracy

9- Earth Girls Are Easy

10- Emergency Landing

11- Escape at Dannemora, Season 1

12- Father Steps Out

13- Ghost

14- Guess What We Learned In School Today?

15- High Voltage

16- Judgment Day

17- Little Tough Guy

18- Lord of War

19- Magic Mike

20- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

21- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2

22- North of The Border

23- People Are Funny

24- Posledniy Bogatyr

25- Precious

26- Southie

27- Taken Heart

28- The Big Lift

29- The Fabulous Dorseys

30- The Last Stand

31- The Little Princess

32- The Man Who Could Cheat Death

33- The Spy Next Door

34- Touched with Fire

February 2

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral

February 3

The Cabin in The Woods

February 4

Jallikattu

February 5

Warrior

February 6

Disaster Movie

February 7

1- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles

2- Clifford, Season 1B

3- Honey Boy

4- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special

5- Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special

February 8

Super 8

February 9

Alive

February 12

The Farewell

February 15

American Ultra

Danger Close

February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

February 18

February 21

Hunters

Ice Princess Lily

February 25

Grantchester, Season 4

Run the Race

