THIS is everything that is coming to Amazon Prime Videos in February 2020; Check them out
This February is going to be full of binge-watching for Amazon Prime customers as the app is bringing tons of movies like Bridget Jones' Diary, Judgement Day, Magic Mike, Spy Next Door and many more. So, wouldn't you be interested to know this amazing list of movies that Amazon Prime is bringing for you this February? Let's check them out right below now:
February 1
1- Beat the Devil
2- Bridget Jones’s Diary
3- Buffalo ‘66
4- Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter
5- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
6- Counterpart, Seasons 1 and 2
7- Crashing Through Danger
8- Dick Tracy
9- Earth Girls Are Easy
10- Emergency Landing
11- Escape at Dannemora, Season 1
12- Father Steps Out
13- Ghost
14- Guess What We Learned In School Today?
15- High Voltage
16- Judgment Day
17- Little Tough Guy
18- Lord of War
19- Magic Mike
20- National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
21- National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2
22- North of The Border
23- People Are Funny
24- Posledniy Bogatyr
25- Precious
26- Southie
27- Taken Heart
28- The Big Lift
29- The Fabulous Dorseys
30- The Last Stand
31- The Little Princess
32- The Man Who Could Cheat Death
33- The Spy Next Door
34- Touched with Fire
February 2
Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral
February 3
The Cabin in The Woods
February 4
Jallikattu
February 5
Warrior
February 6
Disaster Movie
February 7
1- All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles
2- Clifford, Season 1B
3- Honey Boy
4- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special
5- Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special
February 8
Super 8
February 9
Alive
February 12
The Farewell
February 15
American Ultra
Danger Close
February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
February 18
Super 8
February 21
Hunters
Ice Princess Lily
February 25
Grantchester, Season 4
Run the Race
