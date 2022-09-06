Everything you need to know about The UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss

Elizabeth Mary Truss, better known as Liz Truss, has become the new Prime Minister of the UK, replacing Boris Johnson in the process. Truss, 47, is the third female Prime Minister in the UK's political history and defeated the country's Foreign Minister and Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak.

So, who is Liz Truss and how did she take on the most powerful position on the British political scene? We will learn just that and more about the Conservative Party leader in this article. So, read on!

Liz Truss - Key details about the new UK Prime Minister

Below is a list of things that we think you should know about the new UK Prime Minister. Check them out!

1) She attended Oxford University where she studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

2) She has served in various Cabinet positions under 3 different prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson.

3) Liz Truss is the third woman Prime Minister in Britain, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

4) In December 2021, she was named the government's principal negotiator with the EU and UK chair of the EU-UK Partnership Council.

5) Liz Truss is married to accountant Hugh O'Leary, they have two daughters.

6) After four failed attempts she was finally elected as an MP in 2010.

7) She became the secretary of state for justice and was the first woman to hold this position.

8) When she was in university, she supported the Centrist Liberal Democrats that called for the abolition of the monarchy.

9) Before joining Politics she worked as an economist for the energy giant, Shell.

10) As a foreign secretary she played a major role in the western sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine incursion.

Positions held by Liz Truss over the years

1) Junior ministerial career (2012-2014)

2) Environmental Secretary (2014- 2016)

3) Justice Secretary (2016-2017)

4) Chief Secretary to the Treasury (2017-2019)

5) International Trade Secretary (2019-2021)

6) Foreign Secretary (2021- present)

Key Promises made my UK's New Prime Minister

1) Tackle the rising energy bills and increase energy supplies.

2) Truss has promised to not introduce any new taxes and said she would " reform the government funding" for childcare.

3) Proper plans to ensure Families and Businesses can get through this winter.

4) Appoint a council of economic advisors to get "The best ideas for the economy."

On September 5, 2022, Truss was announced as UK's Prime Minister after a long summer filled with political scandals and resignations. The UK has seen a lot in the past few years from inflation to extreme temperatures and energy problems. People are hoping that a new government can help them lead a smoother life. India has overtaken the UK according to IMF projections, to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Here is what Rishi Sunak said after his defeat to Liz Truss in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson.

"I've said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," the British Indian former Chancellor tweeted.

"I am honored to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential." The new Prime Minister tweeted after winning the contest.