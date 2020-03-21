Everything you need to know about taking care of your pet child during coronavirus lockdown

The COVID-19 scare is real and has been spreading rapidly across the globe and it has become important to ensure that we keep our family as well as our pet children safe from coronavirus.

Coronavirus has turned into a full-blown global pandemic and there are 256 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India as on today which has led to a lot of panic and stress among the people. Preventing this virus from spreading is becoming increasingly difficult in the midst of all the chaos and stress. This is why people have been requested to stay indoors and self-quarantine if they're feeling sick and a number of states and countries have gone on lockdown for the same reasons. But in between all of this, the dogs and cats around us are the ones who're suffering the most. People have started abandoning their pets and have stopped caring for the strays due to the fear of contracting coronavirus but the fact is that there is no scientific evidence to prove that coronavirus can be spread via cats or dogs. Other than that, our pet children are suffering because of the lockdown as well and we must care for them even with everything going on.

Here's everything you need to know about pet care during coronavirus lockdown.

1. Be very careful when you take your pet child out for a walk. While your pet dog or cat cannot be a carrier of coronavirus but there has been a case where a dog was infected. It's best to take precautionary measures. Don't let your pet child interact with other pets or people because even if he does not get infected he may end up carrying the virus in his fur and end up infecting you.

2. Give your pet child a proper bath or cleanse and sanitise it's fur and paws as soon as you get home in order to remove any virus and bacteria that your pet may have picked up during the walk.

3. Make your pet wear a muzzle when you take it out because your pet child might end up licking someone or a dog or surface that might have the infections.

4. Remember to always maintain hygiene when interacting with your pets. Wash your hands or sanitise them before and after touching, feeding or playing with your pet child. Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing around your furry baby.

5. Don't forget to buy everything that your pet may need during the lockdown. From food to medicines to toys, buy at least a month's supply of everything that your pet child may need.

6. If you're on total lockdown and cannot take your pet child for a walk, ensure that they get some workout throughout the day. Play with them or take them to your building's terrace for a walk or to play.

7. Speak to your friend or a sitter and have a backup in place in case you may have to go to the hospital and remain under isolation or quarantine.

